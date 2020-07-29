WATCH: Spielberg gives peek of new 'Jurassic World' Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film "Jurassic World," "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar.

When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras as Executive Producers, "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" is a DreamWorks Animation set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube