Why Pokwang shed tears

Is there life after the “demise” of the Kapamilya franchise? Oh yes, there is, and Pokwang is proving it.

“Salamat may trabaho na tayo,” Pokwang greeted Ria Atayde during the virtual story conference for Rise and Shine which they will co-host with Pauleen Luna-Sotto on the Kapatid Network TV5.

Usually seen bursting with comedic laughter, Pokwang broke into tears during that storycon and no director was around to shout “Cut!” It was for real.

Marietta Subong in real life, Pokwang is turning 50 on Aug. 27 and she’s the bread winner of her growing family with Malia Francine (born January 2018), her daughter with American actor Lee O’Brian, as the youngest. Like most actors, Pokwang was rendered jobless by COVID-19 and earned her keep by selling a kind of sauce that she had created. Even in crisis, the kind-hearted comedienne managed to distribute food (bread, noodles, etc.) among the frontliners near her place in Antipolo City. That’s why she shed tears of joy (and gratitude) when she learned that her TV5 show was officially confirmed.

Pokwang, Pauleen and those behind the show have begun the Zoom conference when Ria “zoomed” in, catching Pokwang by surprise. Ria is a bona fide Kapamilya (a Star Magic talent) and Pokwang has remained a Kapamilya at heart even if her ABS-CBN contract has expired.

Produced by Antonio “Mr. T” Tuviera’s company, Rise and Shine is a feel-good daily morning show set to premiere next month. The show will be aired from the network’s Reliance Studio where strict protocols will be observed.

The hosts of Rise and Shine, airing live on the Kapatid Network TV5 next month, during their first pictorial.

The show’s PR girl told Funfare, “There will be color coding inside the studio...yellow and red lines for the hosts, and black and white lines for the director and cameramen. There won’t be crossing of the lines, and physical distancing will be enforced. Everybody must wear PPEs (face mask, face shield and medical gowns, etc.) including the make-up artists who, unlike before the pandemic, are not allowed to leave the make-up room.”

Will Pokwang and Ria usher into TV5 other “jobless” Kapamilya stars?

Well, why not?

The good news is that the Kapatid Network is opening its arms to them. In a STAR report (July 20, 2020, TV5 may absorb displaced ABS-CBN talents), chairman Manny V. Pangilinan/MVP announced that the network would need more people as it beefs up its entertainment content creation.

“We are revving up our entertainment content creation and will need creatives, talents, directors, scriptwriters, cameraman, etc.,” said MVP. “If they are willing and able to work with us, we’re prepared to offer alternative jobs for the relevant displaced workers over time.”

If ever, a big move from Bohol Avenue to Reliance in Mandaluyong City will duplicate the “exodus” of big stars to TV5 years ago, lured by astronomical TFs (talent fees), but only for the “prodigals” to troop back to Bohol Avenue. This time, however, I doubt if TV5 will offer a similar “bait.” The bottom line is, as Pokwang aptly put it, “Salamat may trabaho na tayo.”

By the way, aside from Mr. T, also producing shows for TV5 is former Negros Occicental Congressman Albee Benitez who is consulting a top talent coordinator for suggestions. Albee is the builder of the theme park Magikland in Silay City (near Bacolod City) and the producer of Magikland The Movie which is an official entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December.

