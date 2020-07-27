Pia Wurtzbach interviews online teaching 'candidates'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently held her first-ever live stream interview via Facebook as new Philippine brand ambassador of online English education platform 51Talk.

Hundreds of aspiring online English teachers signed-up to get a chance to be part of the show. More than 70,000 viewers tuned in and joined the fun and inspiring live stream which allowed them to learn more about the teach at home opportunity and acquainted them with the application process that can be completed in as fast as three days.

Pia interviewed nine pre-selected candidates from different backgrounds who shared their heartwarming stories on how they found hope after losing their jobs or livelihood.

Several of the candidates expressed how the pandemic has affected their current livelihood, especially those who belong to the travel and events industries.

Paula, a professional dancer and instructor who has been performing and teaching for 14 years, had a lot of her events and classes cancelled due to COVID-19. She came across the online teaching opportunity and decided to give it a shot since she has teaching experience.

“I want to be able to translate my teaching skills from dance and performance arts into teaching English. I just love sharing what I know and see my students grow into the best versions of themselves,” shared Paula.

Trina, a professional events host, found herself in the same boat as a lot of her hosting gigs were cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

“While the situation we are in can be very disheartening, I decided to try out as a teacher and I’m happy that I made it to this fun interview with no less than Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach!” exclaimed Trina. Trina gave the viewers a taste of her fun, entertaining energy as she sang songs both in English and Chinese.

Pearl, another candidate, candidly shared how the past few months have been very tough for those in the travel industry. She was about to return as a flight attendant after her maternity leave but her retraining was put on hold as travel restrictions are still in place. Having no income, Pearl said she had to find a stable and sustainable livelihood that would allow her to help her husband, especially now that they have their first child.

“When I learned about the opportunity, it gave me hope and made me revisit my childhood dream of becoming an educator,” shared Pearl. “Even if I don’t have any teaching experience, I didn’t hesitate to sign-up. I borrowed my sister’s laptop just so I could apply. I’m very excited to start teaching.”

According to teacher Angelo Lex who co-hosted the show, being an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher is very profitable as he gets to earn at the comfort and safety of his own home in his preferred schedule. He also shared his excitement when he learned of the platform’s recent announcement about the 20 million pesos incentive program exclusively for 51Talk teachers this month.

Pia felt ecstatic and inspired since this is her first stint in interviewing candidates online. “It’s a humbling experience to interview such incredible candidates from all walks of life, to hear their unique stories and to witness how talented and passionate they all are.”

Toward the end of the show, Pia said she was moved after hearing the story of one of the candidates, Pearl, the flight attendant who borrowed her sister’s laptop just so she could sign-up to be a teacher. Pia surprised everyone as she decided to personally give Pearl a laptop to help her get started in her online teaching career.

“We see your hard work and we’re very sorry for what you’re going through as a young mom. I find you very engaging and who has so much potential,” said Pia.

Next month, Pia will be doing another round of interviews with a new set of candidates. To get a chance to be interviewed and showcase your talent, sign-up via 51Talk.ph.

Pia gets real on plastic surgery

Prior to this, in an online "Queentuhan" Facebook live recently, Pia said that even though a pageant candidate would want to go under the knife, a candidate is afraid to so because of stigma.

"There is a difference between going under the knife and the stigma," Pia said.

"So, meron ‘yung feeling na you have to do it. But also, 'Will I be judged for this? Are people gonna bash me?' Di ba? Magkaiba kasi y’un.”

The actress-beauty queen also said candidates are fighting the stigma of going under the knife.

"So, baka naman feeling mo, ito talaga ‘yung gusto mong i-express, ito talaga ako… Pero baka naman… iba pa ‘yung hurdle na ‘yun sa another hurdle, ‘What other people think of me?’" Pia said.

Carla Lizardo, who was also in the live video, said it is a person's right if she wants to undergo plastic surgery.

"Sa iyo naman ‘yun kung mapi-pressure ka to get surgery or not. I would think that, regardless who you’re going up against [in a pageant], if you’re not happy with yourself, if there is something you wanna change, that’s fine," she said.

"And I think, if you feel that way about yourself, regardless if there is a trans woman joining, if it’s other women that you feel are more beautiful than you, then that’s something that you’ll really be more inclined to do.”

