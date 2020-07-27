Industry stakeholders say no to FDCP proposal

Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda is emotional.

“Please don’t meddle in festivals that are working well,” she said in a letter addressed to Liza Diño-Seguerra, head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), who wrote a letter to Malacañang asking that the supervision of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) be transferred to FDCP from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). The STAR was furnished a copy of Manay Ichu’s letter.

“I have to open up my sentiments,” continued Manay Ichu. “I am not well. I am old and sick. It hurts so much that after so many years of hard work starting from 1974 when then Mayor Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada managed to have President Ferdinand Marcos sign an Executive Order setting up the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) under the then Metro Manila Commission (MMC, now MMDA) of which Mrs. Imelda Marcos was chairman. I was Erap’s partner all throughout.

“I was vice president of the Philippine Motion Picture Producers Association (PMPPA). In three years’ time, all the big producers made me president of PMPPA. Ayoko pa nga but since I was VP then president of PMPPA tuloy-tuloy na. I worked so hard to put up the MMFF under MMDA. We have been very happy with MMDA.

“The FDCP group takes care of the indies as it should because it is developmental. I headed the FDCP for a while and I concentrated on getting subsidies for films invited to international film festivals. Why can’t they do the same in the name of development?” (Note: FDCP is behind the annual Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino/PPP held every September.)

The FDCP was established in 2002 through Republic Act No. 9167 with a three-fold mandate (as mentioned by Seguerra in her letter) — formulate and implement policies and programs to upgrade the craft of filmmaking and encourage the production of film for commercial purposes intended for public entertainment that seeks to enhance the quality of life; maximize the country’s comparative advantage as a location site for movie and television making to generate income; promote tourism and advance the image of the country abroad.

“So it’s but natural to transfer the MMFF to the FDCP,” proposed Seguerra.

In a letter addressed to “Ms. Mary Liza B. Diño,” MMDA chairman Danilo Delapuz Lim wrote, “As early as 2016, you already made efforts to transfer management of MMFF from MMDA to FDCP, and even wrote a letter to Malacañang asking for the transfer of the chairmanship of MMFF from (the undersigned) to you.”

Lim mentioned that Seguerra even accused the MMFF of being involved in controversies.

“As a member of the Executive Committee,” added Lim, “you should be defending it. We honestly believe therefore that your membership in the Executive Committee is no longer tenable as your actions are inimical to MMFF and reek of conflict of interest...We were expecting you to resign out of delicadeza. For this reason, we would like to inform you that we have decided to withdraw your appointment as a member of the Executive Committee.”

The Prodyuser ng Mga Pelikulang Pilipino sa Asya, Inc. (PMPPA), headed by Malou Santos, chairman, and Orlando Ilacad, president, stands behind MMDA.

“By virtue of the law and in recognition of the authority of the Executive Committee, the producers association assures the body of its continuous and exclusive patronage,” according to the PMPPA letter to MMDA. “Because of a recent series of unfortunate and disappointing experiences, the PMPPA will not adhere to any interference or intervention by Undersecretary Liza Diño-Seguerra representing FDCP in the December Festival. We believe that the FDCP has attempted to go beyond its mandate and has intruded into duties and responsibilities that belong to other offices and agencies of the government.”

In an official statement, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) reiterates its full support behind MMDA, saying, “We are confident that the MMFF, with MMDA at its helm, will continue to be a big contributor in the promotion and growth of the Filipino movie industry.”

Meanwhile, let’s give Manay Ichu the last say.

“If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”, adding a reminder to Seguerra, “again, please focus on developmental and international film festivals.”

There you are. All sides given space.

