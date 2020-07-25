'Darnas' Angel Locsin, Jane de Leon in good terms despite ABS-CBN remarks

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon laid to rest rumors that they are not on good terms following their separate actions and statements concerning the franchise denial of their home network ABS-CBN.

The old and new "Darna" actresses had a good time talking on conferencing platform Zoom along with Iza Calzado, as seen in Jane's recent Instagram story captioned with three hearts in ABS-CBN's signature colors.

Speculation arose about the dynamic duo's alleged bad blood after Angel had apparently reacted to Jane's post explaining why she couldn't attend the rally in support of ABS-CBN last Saturday.

“No one asked you to go to a rally. Obviously, you don't need to go out to use your voice for the voiceless. But making up an excuse to save face at the expense of those who are fighting for their lives is purely disgusting," Angel wrote.

Jane previously explained that she couldn’t attend the said protest due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“My support to the current crisis that the network is facing right now is not just measured by going out in the streets in this time of pandemic. Alam kong para sa nakakarami sa atin, masakit ang closure ng ABS-CBN. Nakikiisa at nakikisimpatya rin po ako sa mga kapwa ko Kapamilya na nawalan ng kabuhayan,” Jane said.

“However, let us not forget that in the bigger picture, we are still at risk because we all have an invisible enemy to deal with. Our health and that of our loved ones are at stake. As the COVID infection rate in our country continues to rise, hospitals and facilities are nearing, if not reached, full capacity,” she added.



Angel has since apologized if she offended any stars with her call out, but reiterated that there are many ways to show support for the embattled network aside from personally attending a rally.

“Uulitin ko, pag hinihikayat magsalita, hindi ibig sabihin nun mag-rally na sa kalsada. There are many ways to show support. Iba 'yung takot sa COVID, iba 'yung ayaw lang talaga."