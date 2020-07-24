Piolo Pascual says son Inigo is financially independent at 22 amid pandemic, ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual revealed his financial advice for son Inigo as he admitted that nothing is permanent in this world.

During the recent online press conference of bank chain BDO for which he stars in the bank's new commercials, Piolo said that Inigo should save up for the future.

"I always remind him na lahat ng bagay ay temporary so it's really important for him to really save up. So when something's happened, he's okay," Piolo said.

Piolo shared that he admires his son when it comes to financial independence.

"One thing that I admired with my son is he's never the type that spends beyond he earns. He is always been the kid na kahit alam niya na artista ang tatay niya at pwede kaming bumili ng luho, he never took advantage of it," Piolo said.

"I guess that's also one reason he's working so hard because ayaw niyang umasa. He knows the value of being stable financially. Do'n nangagaling 'yung drive niya so he'll able to do his best. At his age of 22, he saved a lot. He's practical in terms of spending. Now, he lives alone, nakikita ko talaga how he values 'yung work na binibigay sa kanya. He's not the type na would splurge sa mga bagay na hindi niya kailangan. Those things na I practiced when he's growing up, he pratice those as well," he added.

Piolo spoofed his own movies "Milan" and "Starting Over Again" for BDO commercials aiming to help overseas Filipino workers (OFW) during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All videos are light-hearted spoofs and puns of his hit romantic films that featured OFWs as characters.

According to him, videos that call for less drama are more significance today. He said that all the drama we feel and go through -- loneliness, isolation, anxiety, even fear -- are valid responses to the pandemic.

"Ang kaibahan lang, when we go through drama in the movies, nagiging emotional tayo; malungkot, nakakaiyak, pero nagkakaroon tayo ng release. May catharsis. Gumagaang ang pakiramdam. Nagkakaroon ng pag-asa. May katapusan ang drama sa sine. Two hours lang. Pero ngayon, ang drama natin, tunay na buhay. Hindi pa natatapos. Naka-lockdown na tayo mga 100 days. Nakaka-miss na yung mga dati nating ginagawa," he said.

