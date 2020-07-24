COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Piolo and son Inigo Pascual
Piolo Pascual via Instagram
Piolo Pascual says son Inigo is financially independent at 22 amid pandemic, ABS-CBN shutdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual revealed his financial advice for son Inigo as he admitted that nothing is permanent in this world. 

During the recent online press conference of bank chain BDO for which he stars in the bank's new commercials, Piolo said that Inigo should save up for the future. 

"I always remind him na lahat ng bagay ay temporary so it's really important for him to really save up. So when something's happened, he's okay," Piolo said. 

Piolo shared that he admires his son when it comes to financial independence. 

"One thing that I admired with my son is he's never the type that spends beyond he earns. He is always been the kid na kahit alam niya na artista ang tatay niya at pwede kaming bumili ng luho, he never took advantage of it," Piolo said. 

"I guess that's also one reason he's working so hard because ayaw niyang umasa. He knows the value of being stable financially. Do'n nangagaling 'yung drive niya so he'll able to do his best. At his age of 22, he saved a lot. He's practical in terms of spending. Now, he lives alone, nakikita ko talaga how he values 'yung work na binibigay sa kanya. He's not the type na would splurge sa mga bagay na hindi niya kailangan. Those things na I practiced when he's growing up, he pratice those as well," he added. 

Piolo spoofed his own movies "Milan" and "Starting Over Again" for BDO commercials aiming to help overseas Filipino workers (OFW) during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

All videos are light-hearted spoofs and puns of his hit romantic films that featured OFWs as characters.

According to him, videos that call for less drama are more significance today. He said that all the drama we feel and go through -- loneliness, isolation, anxiety, even fear -- are valid responses to the pandemic. 

"Ang kaibahan lang, when we go through drama in the movies, nagiging emotional tayo; malungkot, nakakaiyak, pero nagkakaroon tayo ng release. May catharsis. Gumagaang ang pakiramdam. Nagkakaroon ng pag-asa. May katapusan ang drama sa sine. Two hours lang. Pero ngayon, ang drama natin, tunay na buhay. Hindi pa natatapos. Naka-lockdown na tayo mga 100 days. Nakaka-miss na yung mga dati nating ginagawa," he said. 

RELATED: WATCH: Piolo Pascual on how he teaches son Inigo to save money

INIGO PASCUAL PIOLO PASCUAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I am revisiting where it all happened so ikekwento ko po sa inyo lahat ng detalye ng naganap noong araw na iyun.&...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Purely disgusting': Angel Locsin reacts after Jane De Leon posted about not joining rally due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin posted a reaction after new "Darna" actress Jane De Leon released a statement why she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally gets 'the voice' to speak over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo finally broke her silence on ABS-CBN's franchise denial after Angel Locsin called out...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
WATCH: SB19, a tribute
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
SB19, also known as Sound Break 19, is a five-member Filipino boy band formed by ShowBT Entertainment.
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano shown organizing job fair for retrenched ABS-CBN staff after ex Angel Locsin asked stars to speak up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola revealed that her boyfriend Luis Manzano is organizing a job fair for retrenched ABS-CBN...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli finally go on honeymoon
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that Kapamilya couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli had their most deserved honeymoon...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Cardigan' music video from new album 'Folklore'
7 hours ago
Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing on social media that she would release a surprise new album at midnight...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Paolo on Bulaga resuming live
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Leave it to the guys behind and in Eat, Bulaga! to create a “new normal” style of presenting a show “live”...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Film musicals to (re)watch for inspiration amid pandemic
By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
When people think of film musicals, there are some titles that instantly come to mind.
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Tom Hanks focuses on submarine warfare in WW2 drama
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 20 hours ago
In March, Tom Hanks won his battle against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with