Scene from "Shake Rattle & Roll XV AHAS," included in Alice Dixson's Jul. 20, 2020 preview of her YouTube vlog.
Regal Entertainment Inc. via YouTube, Screen grab
Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson is set to reveal her personal experience involving the infamous "taong ahas" urban legend that has long plagued the fitting rooms of Robinsons Galleria.

The myth that has spawned countless variations revolves around a serpent monster that preys on women, devouring those it likes through a trap door on the floor of the said mall's fitting rooms.

 

 

“Mahal kong kababayans... hindi ko gustong buhayin ang chismis; that is the farthest from my intention. Nais ko lng linawin ang mga naganap sa Robinson’s Galleria nun dalaga pa ako,” Alice announced on social media earlier this week.

The 50-year-old said that she would tell all in an upcoming YouTube vlog narrating the events from her early adulthood.

“I made promise to a dear friend - I said I would tell my side of the story this year at dahil 30 year anniversary na this month, it is NOW time. Yes, 3 decades na. And I’ve never said a word or explained my side.”

In a preview Alice posted on Instagram, she is seen revisiting the site of where her yet-to-be-told experience transpired.

“I am revisiting where it all happened so ikekwento ko po sa inyo lahat ng detalye ng naganap noong araw na iyun.”

