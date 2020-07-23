Mars Camille and Iya promise new topics, new episodes

Talk shows are staple of most Pinoy televiewers’ entertainment fare. Those with mom-celebrity hosts seem to stay for long whether they are in the morning, midday or afternoon timeslot. GMA 7’s Mars Pa More is one of them.

Camille Prats and Iya Villania promise everyone new talking points and new episodes when their morning show makes a return on July 27 after airing re-runs. It’s been a year since Iya joined Camille onboard. So, the hosts, along with the production people, will celebrate the show’s anniversary.

“It tackles a lot of topics,” said Camille of the show’s contribution in presenting subject matters that concern women, particularly mothers, such as parenting, housekeeping, motherhood and fitness, to name a few, in a recent virtual group interview. “Ang lawak nung variety (topic-wise) na pinapakita ng Mars. It’s not just a talk show, in which we (as hosts) ask our guests to share what’s going on in their lives (or) something they think will inspire others. That’s what I love about (the show) — the wide scope (of topics) we can talk about and share with our viewers. We can almost share anything (and everything) under the sun when it comes to motherhood or even about having family.” This almost-encompassing array of topics is reflected in segments like Pusuan Mo Mars (story), Handy Mars, Mars Masarap (cooking), Mars Sharing Group, Push Mo Mars (dancing and fitness), Marshadow and Mars Magaling. Aside from all this, there will be celebrity house tours.

“We (also) have games that (viewers) can do with their family,” added Camille, whose co-host Iya could only give a nod of approval. “I agree. There’s a lot of people watching out there who can connect with the stories, with the immersion, with everything our guests have to share.” Last July 18, Iya gave birth to Alana Lauren, her and Drew Arellano’s third child and only daughter.

The success of Mars, as a brand, which includes the past program with Suzi Entrata-Abrera on GMA News TV to the present one with Camille and Iya on GMA 7, proves that content is king. Whatever channel the show switches to, viewers follow because of content that showcases their context. You know, featuring episodes that are close to heart and home.

Since TV watching is a family activity, women are not the only ones tuning in. “In fact, there are Pars (which refers to men, specifically husbands and fathers),” who watch Mars Pa More, said Camille. “We have Pars who get hooked with Mars.”

“You’ll be surprised of the male market (we have),” added Iya, “which is also very interested (about the show).”

With the number of episodes they have done for a year, Camille and Iya had to pause for a while in figuring out which topics or activities topped their favorite list.

“I really enjoyed yung mga kanta, kanta natin, Mars,” Iya shared. Camille, for her part, felt the other way around. “Mars, ako naman stress na stress sa kanta, kanta… May pa-live singing kami duon, there are days that we go acoustic.” The said segment asks the hosts to pick a song to describe a specific topic or a tune of their life. This has also given them the chance to share musical moments with the likes of Lani Misalucha and Pops Fernandez, said Iya.

Another interesting segment is Mars Magaling that shows their competitiveness and athleticism by doing certain tasks.

“We had so much fun,” looked back Iya, who was quick to add that there were also episodes they didn’t expect they would enjoy.

Asked if they were also being consulted by the program’s think tank for content ideas, Iya answered: “Definitely, our staff is always open to suggestions. They also ask us if there are things we would like to do, (like) how do you feel about that?… (if) we think we should change this. We collaborate.”

Given the plight everyone is experiencing these days, Camille and Iya will work from home (WFH). They are not just in-charge of the show’s conversations and flow, but also some behind-the-scene aspects like camera position, lighting, make-up and clothes.

For the week-long anniversary special, Camille and Iya will have Ai-Ai delas Alas, DJ Loonyo, Rodjun Cruz, Glaiza de Castro, Betong Sumaya, YouTubers Marvs and Aling Nena, Jak Roberto, Barbie Forteza, Andre Paras and Kyline Alcantara as guests.

(Mars Pa More airs weekdays from 8:50 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.)