Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards
Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards via Instagram, screenshots
When Basha meets Ethan: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards drop sweet photos of new love team
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo released the much-awaited first look of their love team, fondly called by fans as "BeaDen."

In separate Instagram posts last Monday, Alden and Bea posted their "kilig" photos together to promote their first commercial together for a haircare brand.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our Head and Shoulders TVC dropped today! @headandshouldersph ???? @aldenrichards02 #NoITCHuationsWithMyBAE

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on

 

"Our Head and Shoulders TVC dropped today!" Bea said.

"Yun oh!" Alden commented on Bea's post, soliciting over 1,500 likes.

Alden also posted another photo of him and Bea in a staring contest.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sino kayang mananalo sa staring contest na to? ???????? @headandshouldersph @beaalonzo #NoItchuationsWithMyBae

A post shared by Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) on

 

"Sino kayang mananalo sa staring contest na to?" Alden captioned the post.

"@aldenrichards02 me!!" Bea commented, drawing over 2,000 likes.

Both artists used the hashtag "#NoItchuationsWithMyBae."

"Welcome both to the family Bea #ProudTito," model-entrepreneur Nico Bolzico commented.

"Bagay kayo Ms. Bea!" a fan exclaimed.

"(Mag-)guest ka po sa Bawal Judgemental please!" suggested another fan.

"Love the chemistry," added another.

"Welcome to kapuso network bea," said another Internet user.

"Kayo na lang po please!" cried another.

Many fans called Bea and Alden "Tisay" and "Tisoy," as well as "Basha" and "Ethan," their iconic characters from separate blockbusters "One More Chance" and "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Last February, before the lockdowns imposed due to coronavirus pandemic, the two were seen together in an airport in Thailand.

Recently, Bea made headlines when she revealed that some people were trying to buy her fan social media accounts. Fellow Kapamilya star Angel Locsin also bared that she also received a message from an administrator of her fan page that someone was trying to buy her fan page account.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Angel posted a screenshot of the conversation about the buy-out attempt.

“After reading Bea’s post na may bumibili ng mga accounts… eto rin ang nabasa ko. Sabi nga ni Bea, you be the judge.  What’s happening?” Angel captioned the post.

Bea recently revealed that her fan page accounts received offers for a buy-out.

“Had to post this. Woke up to these messages from my supporters. I wonder why these people would offer to buy these accounts all of a sudden? For what?" Bea wrote on her Instagram story.

“Also heard that diff fan groups of diff ABS-CBN artists received the same offer today. You be the judge,” she added.

In another post, Bea posted a screenshot that a fan page of her and Ian Veneracion also received offers.

“Like abscbn my BeaIan precious acc is not for sale po. Pra lang to sa mga lovesko @beaalonzo and papa ih," the fan page captioned the post. 

