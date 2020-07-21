WATCH: Perkins Twins edit own music video to make people 'smile' amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am pop duo Jesse Perkins and Christian Perkins (Perkins Twins), coming off their record-breaking international movie, "Kaibigan," recently released their new song "Smile" for their "Perkinspired" fans and to all who need to hear a “kind word.”

With the recent struggles and hardships associated with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and the unrest throughout the world, “Smile” comes at the perfect time. “Smile” makes us do just that - and more. The upbeat dance beat brings a tropical summer vibe to the Philippines. The lyrics bring an encouraging and inspirational message of hope for the future.

As an extra treat with the release "Smile," the Perkins Twins edited a lyric/music video that includes their fans, friends and family, as well as special appearances from celebrities - a truly colorful collection of smiling faces.

The video begins with a short inspirational “letter” to the listeners, encouraging them to smile by trusting in God. That message of hope is accentuated by the bold text that fills the screen, revealing that the secret to joy, despite hard times, is to “smile [and] just let it go and pray and smile.” The video includes a mixture of people of all ages, race and genders; an artistic reminder that the whole world needs more smiles.

During a time where bad news dominates the media, it’s comforting to know that there is still positive content for people to enjoy, and this song is a rose amongst thorns. Smile!

The Perkins Twins are Fil-Am international recording artists (singers, dancers and actors). With a positive and inspirational image, they not only entertain but inspire and bring good clean fun with moral values to communities.

They have recently through their "Kaibigan" movie, been a phenomenon across the country - well known among students, families, and the youth due to their family friendly image, despite not appearing on TV. They have performed at over 1,000 schools and 100 malls and they routinely fill malls/events by putting on a fun and inspiring show for event goers.

The twins have a combined following of over 300,000 social media followers, including more than 200,000 on Facebook. The twins most recently released and starred in their first feature length film "Kaibigan" with Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin, father of Hailey, Justin Bieber's wife.

The Perkins Twins are followers of Jesus Christ. “Smile” is included in the "Kaibigan" movie as its official soundtrack.

RELATED: ‘Papas’ who preach: Heartthrobs give Holy Week inspiration