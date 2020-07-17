COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
“New Normal: The Survival Guide” is the country’s first daily magazine program entirely conceptualized with the ‘new normal’ in mind.
GMA/Released
GMA News TV launches new shows to guide viewers toward 'new normal'
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Public Affairs is giving a new face to “Serbisyong Totoo” as it proudly launches its newest program line-up “New Normal: The Survival Guide” with five different shows airing weeknights beginning July 20 on GMA News TV.

“New Normal: The Survival Guide” is the country’s first daily magazine program entirely conceptualized with the ‘new normal’ in mind. From life hacks, money tips, family bonding ideas, inspirational stories, and burning issues that need discussion—“New Normal: The Survival Guide” aims to help Filipinos navigate the new way of living. 

This latest GMA Public Affairs offering is bannered by six of GMA News TV’s award-winning and veteran hosts: Winnie Monsod, Kara David, Susan Enriquez, Rovilson Fernandez, Tonipet Gaba and Drew Arellano, who will feature a different aspect of coping with the new normal every night.

Ushering in the week is Prof. Winnie Monsod who hosts “Newsmakers” every Monday. Here she tackles the most controversial issues, discussing them with the biggest newsmakers via online video conference. 

“In the new normal, it is even more important that we have the proper information,” explains Prof. Winnie. “Not false information, but information which is based on data. And this is what I’m trying to do in this show. We talk to the experts, the ones who know the subjects better.”

Viewers are also treated to the less serious side of Prof. Winnie where she uses technology in coping with the new normal and in exploring other things that used to be unfamiliar to senior citizens like her—including gamely trying out the TikTok craze.

Meanwhile, Kara David carries on with the good vibes every Tuesday night with “Bright Side”. In Bright Side, she shares with viewers light stories and viral content that aims to inspire and provide them more reasons to look at the brighter side of life. 

“Ang taas ng anxiety ng mga tao. But that doesn’t mean walang silver lining,” says Kara. “Bright Side looks at the inspiring stories behind this pandemic. Marami kaming story ng bayanihan, taong nag-share ng kanilang blessings, frontliners who continue to sacrifice their time and energy para lang makapaglingkod—everything inspiring na nakakapagpataba ng puso.”

Helping viewers manage their finances better is Susan Enriquez in “Pera Paraan” airing every Wednesday night. “Pera Paraan” offers practical tips on handling household finances, earning additional income, and succeeding in a work-from-home environment. “Pera Paraan” also features small businesses that successfully pivoted after ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) began. Susan herself is thrifty and practical when it comes to money matters.

“Magbibigay kami ng tips and ideas kung paano tayo kikita nang di tayo napapahamak o tatamaan nitong COVID-19,” remarks Susan. “Magbibigay rin tayo ng tips kung paano matutugunan ang pangangailangan ng inyong anak sa bagong sistema ng pag-aaral nang di naman nako-compromise yung ibang pangangailangan mo.  It’s all about money, teaching the viewers how to handle their finances. Under this new normal, may mga changes talaga na kailangan nating tanggapin, kailangang gawin, whether we like it or not.”

Every Thursday, Tonipet Gaba and Rovilson Fernandez join forces in "Home Work" to give viewers life hacks in the time of ‘new normal’. Young people and gimikeros who are home 24/7 for the first time in their lives will be able to relate to Home Work where Tonipet and Rovilson dish out tips on how to survive quarantine life and navigate the household. 

“Rovilson and I have been living independently. We are excited to share tips on how to survive this whole quarantine situation while we navigate our own homes without professional help,” says Tonipet. “It’s bound to be very exciting and funny.”

“[During] this pandemic, the more we realized that the most important place is of course our home. This is our sanctuary and we’ve taken advantage of this place that provides us shelter,” explains Rovilson. “We’ll make you fall in love with your home again—making you realize that there are certain corners you have not explored yet or that there are items in your home that you haven’t used, beyond its normal use.”

Friday nights are bound to be extra fun for parents because of “Family Time”. Drew Arellano showcases his side as a dad and family man and opens up to viewers his journey as a parent amid the new normal.

“With the help of experts, we will be giving helpful tips on parenting because I’m also a new parent,” reveals Drew. “Family Time will show how to build strong relationship, to create a safe and happy home. We will also show home activities—simple and fun activities, as well as explore home schooling.”

"Family Time" features families dealing with the new norm as well. “We will also talk to people about love and relationships. I think during this period [having good] relationships is such an important aspect of our lives,” he adds.

"New Normal: The Survival Guide" is GMA Public Affairs’ response to the new normal. Born in the age of social distancing, New Normal will capitalize on technology and user-generated content, welcoming viewers into a virtual home but giving them the same quality of TV programs GMA Public Affairs is known for.

Catch the new face of "Serbisyong Totoo" via “New Normal: The Survival Guide”, Monday to Friday, 8:30 p.m. after the "24 Oras" simulcast on GMA News TV.

