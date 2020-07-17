From scepter to spatula: Beauty queens venture into food business to survive COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Since social gathering is not allowed in areas under coronavirus quarantine, beauty pageants and other industries have come to a halt. As such, beauty titlists like Winwyn Marquez and Monika Afable have to find new ways to survive, and one of the fastest way to do that is through the stomach.

In an online press conference with Philstar.com and other media early this week for her new iWant series “Beauty Queens,” Marquez confided that the pandemic compelled her to try what she used to dislike: cooking and baking.

“Mas natutunan ko kilalanin 'yung sarili ko kasi I unlocked some skills that I thought I could never do like I don't like cooking, I don't like baking. But now I am cooking. I'm also baking, I'm also selling what I'm cooking and baking inside the village,” the actress and daughter of veteran actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno shared.

Besides earning more, the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner also got to know more friends because of her new venture.

“Siguro isang positive thing na nangyari hindi ko kilala mga neighbors ko but now I know almost everyone. And we're helping each other kung anong kailangan namin. 'Pag may senior citizens sa loob ng bahay, we reach out to them, kami na ang bibili or 'yung mga bata na ang bibili for them. So andami kong natutunan ngayon within just staying at home.”

Meanwhile, Sinulog Queen 2020 Monika Afable was viral on different social media sites when Pageanthology-101 Philippines uploaded a photo of her selling the doughnut-like snack "pilipit" or "siakoy" on the streets of Samar.

"Ang tunay na puso ng isang beauty queen ay dapat sentro ang pagtulong sa pamilya at pagtulong sa mga tao na nangangailangan kahit man lang sa maliit na paraan ng aking makakaya," Monika told "24 Oras" in an interview.

Although not a beauty queen, comedian Gladys Guevarra has been hailed as "Palitaw Queen" as she now ventures into online selling food.

According to a "24 Oras" report, Gladys sells different palitaw flavors this quarantine period.

"Nag-try akong mag-culinary dati pero hindi ako naka-graduate. So bilang tambay-tambay ka naman ng kusina ngayong lockdown, nag-imbe-imbento [ng luto]. Sabi ko, 'Ibenta ko kaya ito?' So binenta ko 'yung palitaw," Gladys said.

Gladys admitted that she's depressed on what's happening in the industry today especially that comedy bars were closing.

"Nagpa-panic attacks na ako, nag-a-anxiety [attack] na ako, nade-depress na ako. 'Yung tapings bawal, ang mass gatherings. 'Yung shows sa gabi, Klownz at Zirkoh, tingnan mo naman ang inabot namin, nagsara na nga rin. So iniisip namin wala na kaming babalikan," she shared.

She advised those planning to also try online selling to pursue their dream for them to be successful in the future.

"Lahat ng puwedeng pagsimulan, fishball, kung anu-anong maliliit na bagay, kasi nga 'di ba 'yung mga mayayaman hindi naman overnight naging mayaman yan 'di ba? Start muna sa maliit.”

