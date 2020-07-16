COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Harry Roque, Angel Locsin
Presidential Photo/Yancy Lim | ABS-CBN/Released
'Pambihira': Angel Locsin slams Harry Roque for criticizing ABS-CBN's COVID-19 efforts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 6:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin had enough after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the relief efforts of her home network ABS-CBN during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic didn't shape up compared to other companies.

"I know you donated P200 million of your own money but the rest you raised from your Tv programs through your calls for donation but these 2 companies did it on their own. I do not know why ABS-CBN could not have done more like what the Ayalas and the MVPs did," Harry said Wednesday, as seen in the quote card reposted by Angel on her Instagram story.

The 35-year-old actress did not mince words and came to ABS-CBN's defense.

“Pambihira. Imbes na magpasalamat at may sumasalo, nagawa mo pang tuligsain,” began Angel’s rant.

“Kusang loob po iyan at hindi obligasyon dahil government naman po talaga dapat ang gagawa neto pero humingi po kayo ng tulong di ba kasi hindi kaya? Wala nga ako narinig na naitulong mo pero nagawa mo pang magsalita ng ganito.”

RELATED: 'Vendetta?' Angel Locsin asks those who vetoed ABS-CBN franchise renewal

ANGEL LOCSIN HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Don't worry I am only...the Ex': Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad goes viral over cryptic posts
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Clint has since become a top-trending term on Twitter with his supporters expressing concern and some interpreting the Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
'They all want to be on top of the universe': Gloria Diaz on receiving indecent proposals even at 69
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz did not hold back when asked to react about alleged indecent proposals among beauty queens...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused of 'stealing' sex abuse story
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 8 hours ago
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard "stole" her personal assistant's story of being a victim of sexual assault, the former employee...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Molina explains 'Eat Bulaga' guesting during ABS-CBN franchise denial in Congress
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Kim Molina explained why she took part on GMA's "Eat Bulaga" show while ABS-CBN's franchise renewal was being decided...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN to retrench workers after non-renewal of franchise
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
The broadcast giant said that while it regrets having to implement a retrenchment program, it is the "only way to ensure the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
Catriona Gray teases possible new music video with boyfriend Sam Milby
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 46 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray released a clip of a music video of a new song titled "We're In This Together."
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Luzon jungles featured in new Animal Planet series
1 hour ago
One of their adventures take them on a journey to the vast and wondrous rainforests of Luzon and investigate the legends that...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines' 'Karen Carpenter' Claire Dela Fuente gets 7 years in prison for tax evasion
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Veteran singer Claire Dela Fuente was sentenced to seven years in prison for tax evasion. 
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ces Drilon among employees let go by ABS-CBN after franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
“This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow Kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by end of...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Dianne & Rodjun: We want to build a family right away
18 hours ago
When Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina got married in December last year, their fervent prayer was for God to give them a baby...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with