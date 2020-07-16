'Pambihira': Angel Locsin slams Harry Roque for criticizing ABS-CBN's COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin had enough after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the relief efforts of her home network ABS-CBN during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic didn't shape up compared to other companies.

"I know you donated P200 million of your own money but the rest you raised from your Tv programs through your calls for donation but these 2 companies did it on their own. I do not know why ABS-CBN could not have done more like what the Ayalas and the MVPs did," Harry said Wednesday, as seen in the quote card reposted by Angel on her Instagram story.

The 35-year-old actress did not mince words and came to ABS-CBN's defense.

“Pambihira. Imbes na magpasalamat at may sumasalo, nagawa mo pang tuligsain,” began Angel’s rant.

“Kusang loob po iyan at hindi obligasyon dahil government naman po talaga dapat ang gagawa neto pero humingi po kayo ng tulong di ba kasi hindi kaya? Wala nga ako narinig na naitulong mo pero nagawa mo pang magsalita ng ganito.”

RELATED: 'Vendetta?' Angel Locsin asks those who vetoed ABS-CBN franchise renewal