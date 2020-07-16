COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Wilderness guide and professional adventurer Damian Duffy and wildlife photographer and storm chaser Matt Hoffman exploring a Luzon jungle for a new Animal Planet series.
Animal Planet/Released
Luzon jungles featured in new Animal Planet series
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Wilderness guide and professional adventurer Damian Duffy and wildlife photographer and storm chaser Matt Hoffman come together on Animal Planet’s newest series "Legends of the Wild," premiering on Monday, July 20, at 9 p.m. to explore deep into the world’s most dangerous areas in their search for answers to nature’s most compelling mysteries.

One of their adventures take them on a journey to the vast and wondrous rainforests of Luzon and investigate the legends that Filipinos grew up with, some of which can be found in our forests. 

As they trek deeper into the wild, they encounter different species including venomous arachnids, cold-blooded reptiles and even poisonous beautiful flora; but what the two adventurers are searching for is a legend that’s been told and passed on for many generations: the aswang, an umbrella term for various shape-shifting evil spirits, such as vampires, ghouls, witches, viscera suckers and werebeasts that are part of local folklore.

Join these two childhood friends as they embark on an expedition that will keep you on the edge of your seats in "Legends of the Wild." Animal Planet is available on Sky Cable channel 194, Cignal TV channel 143 and Destiny Cable channel 40.

RELATED: Some of world's biggest bats, shark teeth found in Philippines go viral

ALL PINOY PRIDES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Don't worry I am only...the Ex': Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad goes viral over cryptic posts
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Clint has since become a top-trending term on Twitter with his supporters expressing concern and some interpreting the Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
'They all want to be on top of the universe': Gloria Diaz on receiving indecent proposals even at 69
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz did not hold back when asked to react about alleged indecent proposals among beauty queens...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused of 'stealing' sex abuse story
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 8 hours ago
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard "stole" her personal assistant's story of being a victim of sexual assault, the former employee...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Molina explains 'Eat Bulaga' guesting during ABS-CBN franchise denial in Congress
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Kim Molina explained why she took part on GMA's "Eat Bulaga" show while ABS-CBN's franchise renewal was being decided...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN to retrench workers after non-renewal of franchise
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
The broadcast giant said that while it regrets having to implement a retrenchment program, it is the "only way to ensure the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
'Pambihira': Angel Locsin slams Harry Roque for criticizing ABS-CBN's COVID-19 efforts
By Ratziel San Juan | 28 minutes ago
“Pambihira. Imbes na magpasalamat at may sumasalo, nagawa mo pang tuligsain,” began Angel’s rant.
Entertainment
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Catriona Gray teases possible new music video with boyfriend Sam Milby
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 46 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray released a clip of a music video of a new song titled "We're In This Together."
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines' 'Karen Carpenter' Claire Dela Fuente gets 7 years in prison for tax evasion
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Veteran singer Claire Dela Fuente was sentenced to seven years in prison for tax evasion. 
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ces Drilon among employees let go by ABS-CBN after franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
“This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow Kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by end of...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Dianne & Rodjun: We want to build a family right away
18 hours ago
When Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina got married in December last year, their fervent prayer was for God to give them a baby...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with