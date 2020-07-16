Luzon jungles featured in new Animal Planet series

MANILA, Philippines — Wilderness guide and professional adventurer Damian Duffy and wildlife photographer and storm chaser Matt Hoffman come together on Animal Planet’s newest series "Legends of the Wild," premiering on Monday, July 20, at 9 p.m. to explore deep into the world’s most dangerous areas in their search for answers to nature’s most compelling mysteries.

One of their adventures take them on a journey to the vast and wondrous rainforests of Luzon and investigate the legends that Filipinos grew up with, some of which can be found in our forests.

As they trek deeper into the wild, they encounter different species including venomous arachnids, cold-blooded reptiles and even poisonous beautiful flora; but what the two adventurers are searching for is a legend that’s been told and passed on for many generations: the aswang, an umbrella term for various shape-shifting evil spirits, such as vampires, ghouls, witches, viscera suckers and werebeasts that are part of local folklore.

Join these two childhood friends as they embark on an expedition that will keep you on the edge of your seats in "Legends of the Wild." Animal Planet is available on Sky Cable channel 194, Cignal TV channel 143 and Destiny Cable channel 40.

