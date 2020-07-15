Kim Molina explains 'Eat Bulaga' guesting during ABS-CBN franchise denial in Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Kim Molina explained why she took part on GMA's "Eat Bulaga" show while ABS-CBN's franchise renewal was being decided in Congress last Friday.

The “Jowable” star was bashed by Kapamilya supporters after Kim guested at the “Eat Bulaga” segment “Bawal Judgemental,” which coincided with the final hearing on the Kapamilya network's franchise renewal.

Mr.@Artlayug1, FYI po walang lipatang nangyari dahil una sa lahat wala po akong kontrata sa NETWORKS. Wag padalos dalos sa salita. Alam ko po kung saan ako nanggaling at AKO PA RIN AY NANININDIGAN PARA SA AKING MGA KAPAMILYA. Wag ako. #yestoABSCBNFranchiseRenewal#BawalJudgmental https://t.co/uwk8IUI30U — Kim Molina ? (@kimsmolina) July 10, 2020

In her Twitter account, Kim explained that she didn’t transfer to GMA.

“FYI po walang lipatang nangyari dahil una sa lahat wala po akong kontrata sa NETWORKS. Wag padalos dalos sa salita. Alam ko po kung saan ako nanggaling at AKO PA RIN AY NANININDIGAN PARA SA AKING MGA KAPAMILYA.Wag ako. #yestoABSCBNFranchiseRenewal,” Kim wrote.

Kim’s boyfriend, actor Jerald Napoles, also answered the netizen with “Thank you sir. Tayo tayo na lang rin ang magtutulungan. I hope you and your family are safe right now.”

In his own account, Jerald also explained that he has no contract with any network, so he’s free to appear in any show in both networks.

“Project per project basis ako. Wala akong contract sa kahit anong network. Pwede akong kumuha ng project sa kahit anong network. Walang personalan sa magkabilang panig. So mamimili po ba ako ng trabaho? Kabawasan po ba sa talent ko ang kumuha ng project kahit t sa PTV 4,” he wrote.

He also defended himself from bashers who criticized him for tweeting about "Eat Bulaga" and its hosts last Friday, during Kim's guesting and ABS-CBN's last franchise renewal hearing.

Panay banggit nyo saken sa @EatBulaga bossing, kuya Jose, pao, @aldenrichards02 kahit wala ako jan ha.. Miss nyo ko noh.. Miss you too hihi.. Kung nanjan ako pulutan na naman ako. ???????? — Jerald Napoles (@IamJNapoles) July 10, 2020

Bakit ako mahihiya? Anong mali sa sinabi ko? May tinapakan ba akong pagkatao. May nilabag ba ako sa batas? https://t.co/Vee09dyFgM — Jerald Napoles (@IamJNapoles) July 10, 2020

Jerald was mostly associated with Kapuso shows until he appeared on ABS-CBN’s “Ang Probinsyano.”

Kim, meanwhile, was part of Kapamilya network’s different teleseryes such as “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,” “The General's Daughter,” “Kadenang Ginto,” “Bagani,” “Sana Dalawa ang Puso,” “La Luna Sangre,” “A Love to Last,” and “Till I Met You.”

