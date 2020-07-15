COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Singer-actress Jennylyn Mercado
Pang-Masa/File
'Baka gusto n'yo mauna': Jennylyn Mercado reacts to Dela Rosa's suggestion for ABS-CBN employees to find new jobs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado criticized Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa's statement on the 11,000 ABS-CBN employees who lost their job due to the network's franchise denial by Congress. 

Dela Rosa earlier said that the Kapamilya employees need just to look for another job to support their families. 

 

Sabi nga nila “To lead by example”. Baka naman gusto niyo pong mauna. ??

Posted by Jennylyn Mercado on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

 

“Maghanap ng ibang trabaho para mabuhay. Magsumikap. May ibang paraan pa naman siguro para mabuhay tayo, maghanap ng ibang jobs. Alangan namang sabihin ko sa kanila na maghimagsik kayo, magwala kayo, hindi naman pwede ‘yun,” Bato said.

In her Facebook account, the "Descendants of the Sun" star said Bato should lead by example. 

“Sabi nga nila ‘To lead by example’. Baka naman gusto niyo pong mauna," Jennylyn said. 

Despite being a Kapuso, Jennylyn is vocal for her support for the Kapamilya network. 

Recently, she posted a screenshot of a Twitter user's comment, saying: "Nd masama magbigay ng opinyon, better maging neutral ka nalang para iwas bashing. At the end of the day ur not Kapamilya star."

"But I am a Filipino and that alone is enough. To be neutral or silent in times of injustice is injustice. If being 'bashed' is a small price to pay for practicing my right to freedom of speech. Then I am fine with it," Jennylyn said as reply to the Twitter user.

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado slams basher asking her to shut up over ABS-CBN franchise issue

