'Vendetta?' Angel Locsin asks those who vetoed ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the Congress junked ABS-CBN's plea for a 25-year franchise renewal, Kapamilya star Angel Locsin continues to defend the beleaguered network.

In an Instagram post today, the "The General's Daughter" star emotionally addressed government on what the denial means to her and the thousands deprived of the opportunity to return to work in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

"Ito na sana ang chance para maayos ng ating gobyerno ang entertainment industry," Angel said in the post.

"I was genuinely hoping that we could turn this into an opportunity to fix the industry’s issues. Hindi lang po sa ABS-CBN, kundi ang kabuohan. Though, to be honest, malaki na po ang improvement kumpara nung nagsisimula palang po ako. Katulad ng working hours, contracts, etc. Pero aminado po ako na marami pa rin pong bagay sa entertainment industry ang kailangan pang ayusin, gaya ng ibang nirereklamo ng ibang laborers."

But instead of fixing the industry's problems, the 70 congressmen who voted against the franchise renewal "chose to shut down the network instead of standing up for the people," Angel pointed out.

"What’s the purpose of those testimonies from laborers fighting for their rights kung dito lang magtatapos? Hindi rin naman sila natulungan. Pinagsalita lang pero iniwan lang rin sa ere. In the end, we, in the entertainment industry, especially the day to day earners, kagaya ng crew, were still denied of the opportunity to work in better labor conditions," she added.

The actress said the Congress could have been the guiding hand in fixing the industry, but instead, it chose "the easy way out."

"Kumbaga sa health, may sakit po ang entertainment industry. At nalagay ang ating mga kongresista sa sitwasyon na gabayan at ayusin sana. But sadly, the congress chose a rigid path, pulled the plug and ignored the plea of the entertainment people. They chose the easy way out instead of curing the disease."

The actress also asked those who voted if they did so based on conscience or personal agendas.

"Bakit dinamay ang karamihan sa personal vendetta ng iilan? Totoong serbisyo para sa tao ba ang ginagawa o gumaganti lang dahil na-expose ang ilang pagkakamali nila?"

Last Friday, only 11 lawmakers chose to stand by the media network while a landslide 70 others voted to deny it of a legislative franchise after its franchise expired last May 4.

