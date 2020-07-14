'Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae': Sunshine Cruz, daughters call out malicious memes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sunshine Cruz called out Internet users who created and shared malicious memes of her with her three daughters.

Photos of Sunshine and her daughters Samantha, Angel and Angeline were turned into memes by different Facebook pages as seen in the "Love Thy Woman" actress' Instagram story.

Wala kaming sinasaktan at inaapakang tao. Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae. Anong satisfaction ang nakukuha nyo sa pambabastos nyo sa amin? I may have done sexy movies in the past but it is never a valid reason to treat us this way. pic.twitter.com/qA3BZZKE1i — Sunshine Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) July 13, 2020

In her Twitter account, Sunshine reacted to the memes by saying that women are not food or things and they deserve respect.

"Wala kaming sinasaktan at inaapakang tao. Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae. Anong satisfaction ang nakukuha nyo sa pambabastos nyo sa amin?" Sunshine said.

"I may have done sexy movies in the past but it is never a valid reason to treat us this way."

In her Instagram story, Sunshine shared that her daughters' three male schoolmates posted lewd things about her and her daughters.

“Schoolmates ng mga anak ko pa pala itong tatlo. I hope you’ll have the courage to face us and say these things straight to our faces,” Sunshine wrote on her Twitter account.

Ang sarap mabuhay ng walang inaapakan at binabastos na tao.

Pero ikaw kuya! Kaawaan ka ng Diyos sa ginawa mo! Wala kang Disiplina at respeto. Wala kang respeto sa mga kababaihan.@sunshinecruz718 Maam. gawin niyo po ang nararapat sa taong yan. Turuan niyo po siya ng leksiyon.?????? pic.twitter.com/U2EX3B0xtI — ????lee-jae~ (@nnnnaaaaaAllD) July 13, 2020

The actress also retweeted her daughters' posts condemning victim-shaming and rape culture.

i’m so tired seeing people defending the people who sexualize my little sisters. MY SISTERS ARE MINORS. those defending these predators, do you expect us to swim in jeans? make it make sense. it’s not funny and it’s not amusing. it’s disgusting. — Angelina Cruz (@angelinaisabele) July 12, 2020

don’t normalize putting the blame on what we wear, whether it’s too revealing or not decent for you. THIS is why rape culture exists. instead, educate yourselves. — Angelina Cruz (@angelinaisabele) July 12, 2020

to all the girls that are finally starting to speak up about their stories. i love u, you’re doing what’s right and i’m here if you need to talk. — SAM CRUZ (@s4mcruz) July 12, 2020

