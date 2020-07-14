COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Sunshine Cruz
The Freeman/File
'Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae': Sunshine Cruz, daughters call out malicious memes
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sunshine Cruz called out Internet users who created and shared malicious memes of her with her three daughters. 

Photos of Sunshine and her daughters Samantha, Angel and Angeline were turned into memes by different Facebook pages as seen in the "Love Thy Woman" actress' Instagram story. 

 

 

In her Twitter account, Sunshine reacted to the memes by saying that women are not food or things and they deserve respect. 

"Wala kaming sinasaktan at inaapakang tao. Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae. Anong satisfaction ang nakukuha nyo sa pambabastos nyo sa amin?" Sunshine said. 

"I may have done sexy movies in the past but it is never a valid reason to treat us this way."

In her Instagram story, Sunshine shared that her daughters' three male schoolmates posted lewd things about her and her daughters. 

“Schoolmates ng mga anak ko pa pala itong tatlo. I hope you’ll have the courage to face us and say these things straight to our faces,” Sunshine wrote on her Twitter account.

 

 

 

The actress also retweeted her daughters' posts condemning victim-shaming and rape culture.

 

 

 

RELATED: Cruz cousins' reunion leaves fans 'breathless'

FLU VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jennylyn Mercado slams basher asking her to shut up over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado talks back to an Internet user asking her to be neutral in responding to current events such...
Entertainment
fbfb
Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Allan K confirms passing of comedian, COVID-19 frontliner Kim Idol
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Kim Idol passed away this morning due to Arteriovenous Malformation, a condition in which blood and oxygen flow get...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma Santos ready to face 'consequences' of voting for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The Batangas 6th district representative said they didn't expect that the voting will end up like that especially that the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Actress Kelly Preston, 57, dies from breast cancer
4 hours ago
American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died from breast cancer, her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Pinoy 'Glee' co-stars Darren Criss, Jake Zyrus honor Naya Rivera
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 minutes ago
Filipino-American actor Darren Criss and Filipino singer Jake Zyrus paid tribute to their former “Glee” co-star...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Body of actress Naya Rivera recovered from US lake — police
3 hours ago
US officials on Monday found the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in the Californian lake where she drowned...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Is Richard Yap ready to be a Kapuso?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
His contract with the Kapamilya network has expired early last year so he’s as free as a bird and can land where he...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Lost in Time: Back to the Future turns 35
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 13 hours ago
There are but a select few shots from films so quintessential in our childhood, so pivotal in compounding our experiences...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ABS-CBN singers, OPM artists to hold concert for distance learners' benefit
1 day ago
National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab top-bills the free virtual benefit concert titled “No Learner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with