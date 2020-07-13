ABS-CBN singers, OPM artists to hold concert for distance learners' benefit

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab top-bills the free virtual benefit concert titled “No Learner Left Behind,” in partnership with PLDT-Smart Foundation on July 14.

With the aim to raise funds to address the needs of students, teachers and schools nationwide as they face the new normal in online distance learning, the livestream concert that will gather Filipino musical artists and OPM icons such as Regine Velasquez-Alcasid alongside husband, Ogie, Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez.

The concert will be hosted by comedian and theater actor Jon Santos and directed by the award-winning concert director Paolo Valenciano. Viewers will likewise be serenaded with OPM favorites and timeless music by musical theater artists including 8 Taal Ensemble, Sheila Valderama, Yanah Laurel, Lara Maigue, Gabriela Pangilinan, Gian Magdangal, Arman Ferrer, Flord Tena and David Ezra.

“Music unites us. This concert brings us together in the spirit of ‘bayanihan’ to help the underprivileged communities – especially the students, teachers, and schools – who are now facing a lot of challenges in online distance learning,” shares National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab.

“We hope that through this online concert, we’re able to unite as one country and contribute for the future of these children."