Loren’s tips to indoor gardeners: Talk to your plants
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2020 - 12:00am

Deputy Speaker/Antique Rep. Loren Legarda has just given me several plants in flowerpots (paso) as my introduction to indoor gardening. The batch included kangkong, kamote, turmeric (luyang dilaw), parsley and lemon with little fruits sprouting from some branches.

Quoting a song, Loren wrote on the card: Lemon Tree very pretty and the lemon flower is sweet...

The Lemon Tree with little fruits: Very pretty and the lemon fl ower is sweet.

As we all know, Loren has a green thumb and an advocate of plants and the environment in general. Now, did you know that she gets her supply of veggies which she herself grows right at home (she also has pineapple plants in her small farm in Batangas)?

Since it was ages ago the last time I did gardening was on the side of a mountain near our (grade) school in Las Navas, Northern Samar, I asked Loren for tips on how to make my paso garden grow.

Plants donated by Deputy Speaker/Antique Rep. Loren Legarda for a neophyte indoor gardener, from left: Lemon, kangkong, kamote, turmeric and parsley.

“Simple,” she said. “Water them every day, put them out in the sun and talk to them.”

