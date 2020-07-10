COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Actor and politician Alfred Vargas
Alfred Vargas via Instagram
Alfred Vargas begs off from voting on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alfred Vargas excused himself from voting on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal in Congress to avoid conflict of interest.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, Alfred said that while his heart goes to the network and its thousands of employees that might lose their jobs, the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and House Rules on Committee Voting "impel me to inhibit myself from casting my vote on the network's application for franchise renewal."

 

 

"This representation as an actor/producer has been engaged for artistic projects with the network," the Quezon City District V representative said.

"Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN."

Vargas starred or guested in a number of Kapamilya shows, including "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan," "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Wansapanataym."

The House committees on Legislative Franchises and Good Government and Public Accountability is expected to vote on the network's franchise renewal today.

Related: DDS, Dilawan or none? Sharon Cuneta, Bela Padilla, Piolo Pascual clarify political stand

Prior to this, Vargas made a statement that said gender bias still exists but should be eliminated.

In his Twitter account, Vargas shared an article from Philstar.com about a study regarding bias against women.

“Gender bias surely exists still and should be consciously eliminated personally, professionally, and culturally. It will take time but the time to start in now,” Vargas wrote.

 

 

“Equally qualified individuals, regardless of gender, should be acknowledged and compensated the same."

According to the article, managers who believe gender discrimination is a thing of the past showed bias against women by suggesting a female job candidate be paid eight percent less than an identically qualified man, according to new research.

Related: Bias against women driven by people who think it doesn't exist: study

Alfred also made headlines recently for sharing his "quaran-fit" journey.

"Striving to become a better version of myself during this pandemic. Strict intermittent fasting and regular workouts made me lose almost 20kgs already from the start of the year. And I’m feeling good and energetic!" he shared on Instagram.

"Though I still need to lose more, knowing that I’m on my way to my goal motivates me even more. Inspiration gets you started but discipline gets you going."

 

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ALFRED VARGAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta thanks Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil at ABS-CBN franchise renewal hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta reacted on Kapamilya couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil's message for him and his...
Entertainment
fbfb
Korina Sanchez lashes out on Congressmen voting 'no' to ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez had strong words for congressmen who will vote against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cayetano weighs on ABS-CBN's 'too much power,' entertainment value at franchise renewal hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
(Update 1, 7:13 p.m.) The Taguig representative also said that a corporation's "too much power" is a threat to demo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raffy Tulfo recalls Barbie Imperial's case as reaction to Janella Salvador's PA issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo had strong words for Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador after the latter aired her sentiment...
Entertainment
fbfb
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
Celebrities mourn Congress denial of ABS-CBN franchise
By Ratziel San Juan | 53 minutes ago
Household names joined Filipinos in mourning the future of the network on which countless depended on as a source of livelihood...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
DDS, Dilawan or none? Sharon Cuneta, Bela Padilla, Piolo Pascual clarify political stand
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
He pleaded people to stop bashing and labeling other people.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Jinkee Pacquiao posts cryptic 'Do Not Judge Others' verse after Agot Isidro's 'nouveau' rant
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
“Do not judge others, and you will not be judged...For you will be treated as you treat others. The standard you use...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Rich adjusting to life Down Under
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Stay away from negative people.
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
My favorite Ennio Morricone scores
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
The legendary composer and film scorer Ennio Morricone died in a hospital in his hometown of Rome last Monday, July 6 from...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with