Alfred Vargas begs off from voting on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alfred Vargas excused himself from voting on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal in Congress to avoid conflict of interest.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, Alfred said that while his heart goes to the network and its thousands of employees that might lose their jobs, the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and House Rules on Committee Voting "impel me to inhibit myself from casting my vote on the network's application for franchise renewal."

"This representation as an actor/producer has been engaged for artistic projects with the network," the Quezon City District V representative said.

"Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for the franchise of ABS-CBN."

Vargas starred or guested in a number of Kapamilya shows, including "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan," "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Wansapanataym."

The House committees on Legislative Franchises and Good Government and Public Accountability is expected to vote on the network's franchise renewal today.

Related: DDS, Dilawan or none? Sharon Cuneta, Bela Padilla, Piolo Pascual clarify political stand

Prior to this, Vargas made a statement that said gender bias still exists but should be eliminated.

In his Twitter account, Vargas shared an article from Philstar.com about a study regarding bias against women.

“Gender bias surely exists still and should be consciously eliminated personally, professionally, and culturally. It will take time but the time to start in now,” Vargas wrote.

Gender bias surely exists still and should be consciously eliminated personally, professionally, and culturally. It will take time but the time to start in now. Equally qualified individuals, regardless of gender, should be acknowledged and compensated the same. https://t.co/jN9a2QxwP4 — Alfred Vargas (@AlfredVargasPH) June 30, 2020

“Equally qualified individuals, regardless of gender, should be acknowledged and compensated the same."

According to the article, managers who believe gender discrimination is a thing of the past showed bias against women by suggesting a female job candidate be paid eight percent less than an identically qualified man, according to new research.

Related: Bias against women driven by people who think it doesn't exist: study

Alfred also made headlines recently for sharing his "quaran-fit" journey.

"Striving to become a better version of myself during this pandemic. Strict intermittent fasting and regular workouts made me lose almost 20kgs already from the start of the year. And I’m feeling good and energetic!" he shared on Instagram.

"Though I still need to lose more, knowing that I’m on my way to my goal motivates me even more. Inspiration gets you started but discipline gets you going."