DDS, Dilawan or none? Sharon Cuneta, Bela Padilla, Piolo Pascual clarify political stand

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta reacted to Internet users calling her "Dilawan" after she said that she hoped Vice President Leni Robredo will run for President in 2022 to bring back "the decency of the country."

In a recent lengthy Instagram post, Sharon said she's not "Dilawan" although her husband, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, is a member of the Liberal Party.

"Never ako matatawag na 'dilawan.' Obvious ba kahit nga party ng asawa ko yun wala ako noon?" Sharon said.

"Pero parang si Mar Roxas at Bam Aquino lang nung kampanya yan. Balita ko araw-araw libo-libo kayong tumitira sa kanila. Pero exactly one day after elections, ZERO bashing ang natanggap nila," she added.

She said trolls and bashers need to stop spreading negativity and focus on helping others.

"Buking na kayo. Sorry. Matatalino na ang mga nauntog na mamamayan. Ayuda muna bago trolling okay? Tumulong muna kaya kayo sa kapwa kesa kinakalyo kayo kakasira ng walang ginagawa sa inyo at pagtulong pa sa iba ang iniisip," she said.

"Eh di may pinatutunguhan din pala ang kinagagalit ninyong yaman ko na hindi ninakaw o hiniram, excuse me," she added.

In the end, Sharon said she will just pray for the the trolls.

"Ang Diyos, mabait sa inaapi. PinasaDiyos ko na po kayong lahat kaya payapa na po ang puso ko. Sorry po. Di nyo na po ako nagagalit. Nasasaktan ako noon sobra, hanggang narealize ko, eh teka- sino ba itong mga itong wala namang nagawang mabuti sa kapwa o naiambag sa bayan? Haaay...God forgive you," she said.

Likewise, actress Bela Padilla clarified her political stand after an Internet user accused her of being a Diehard Duterte Supporter or a DDS.

"Nope not at all,” Bela said.

An Internet user questioned Bela and posted a screenshot of Bela being included in a list of those allowed to travel by the Presidential Broadcast Staff – Radio Television Malacañang to shoot in Sagada, Mountain Province for Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The actress then explained to a Twitter user why she joined the controversial trip of director Joyce Bernal and actor Piolo Pascual.

“I was told we were going to shoot for Liter Of Light (which we did)…,” Padilla said. “[But] as soon as I found out that us being there could have any connection with the SONA, I went home alone, immediately, because I have no participation in it anyway.”

Liter of Light is an international advocacy group aiming to provide sustainable and affordable solar light to people in remote places.

"In conclusion, you are not a supporter of this admin, and you will not be pariticipating in the SONA in any way. We will take your word for it. Thanks ulit! Cheers!" the Twitter user said, to which Bela replied: "In the most respectful way to everyone involved, yes."

In a statement posted on Instagram, Piolo explained why he and Joyce were in Baguio and tried shooting in Sagada.

"My trip to Sagada had nothing to do with the government," he assured Internet users.

"I haven't met the President personally and I don't do politics... I was there with Direk Joyce and my friend Illac Diaz to help Direk Joyce get footage for her personal message/video before the start of the SONA, showing how the environment has changed positively because of the pandemic. This isn't about the President," he added.

"My association with Direk Joyce has got nothing to do with my political stand and as a citizen of this country. I love my country regardless of who the President is and I love my home network which is ABS-CBN."

He pleaded people to stop bashing and labeling other people.

"I love my job and I love this nation, so please stop hating or judging as the world is already at the brink of losing hope. Let's encourage, bring each other up, pray for each other and spread understanding, compassion and most of all hope and love."

