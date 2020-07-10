Jinkee Pacquiao posts cryptic 'Do Not Judge Others' verse after Agot Isidro's 'nouveau' rant

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite Jinkee Pacquiao is keeping it classy after actress Agot Isidro responded to her social media post containing luxury "his and hers" Louis Vuitton and Hermès bicycles.

Rather than responding directly to the actress after her remarks asking for sensitivity from the Pacquiaos, Jinkee merely posted an excerpt from a book — the Bible’s New Living Translation of Matthew 7:1-6 (Do Not Judge Others).

Related: Agot Isidro pleads 'sensitivity' from Jinkee Pacquiao after luxury bikes post

While the Pacquiao matriarch made no mention of any name, her supporters on social media speculated that this was addressed to Agot considering the timing.

The highlighted portion as seen in Jinkee’s Instagram story posted last night read: