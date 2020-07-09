Alden Richards named DOH's new anti-COVID-19 program ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards was named the new ambassador or "BIDA champion" of the Department of Health's (DOH) new campaign, "Bida Solusyon sa COVID-19."

"Paano nga ba tayo magiging solusyon sa COVID-19? Simpleng simple lang po. Kailangan lang po natin tandaan ang BIDA acronym," Alden said in a DOH video shared on his social media accounts.

Mga kababayan, ito na ang tamang panahon! Ipinakikilala na namin sa inyo ang ating BIDA champion! Panoorin ang video sa ibaba upang makilala na siya. ????



The "B" in "BIDA" stands for "Bawal walang mask."

"'Yung face mask po, 'di po tayo pwedeng lumabas 'pag wala tayong face mask," he elaborated.

"Sa letrang 'I' naman po, i-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwasang humawak ng mga bagay," he continued.

"D," he said, means "Dumistansya ng isang metro."

"At ang panghuli po, ang letrang A, alamin ang tamang impormasyon patungkol sa COVID-19," the actor reminded.

"Mga kaibigan, ngayon pong panahon ng pandemya, tayo naman po ang bibida."

Recently, Alden made headlines when he was seen holding a TV camera and shooting inside the "Eat Bulaga" studio.

In the noontime show's "Bawal ang Judgemental" segment on Tuesday, host Vic Sotto noticed Alden holding a TV camera.

"Cameraman natin ang pogi o, pogi o," Vic said.

Upon realizing that Vic was talking about him, Alden looked at the camera and smiled.

"Eat Bulaga" Instagram account also posted behind-the-scene photos of Alden shooting in the studio.

Instagram users commented on the post, praising the handsome cameraman.

"Poging cameraman naman niyan. Hehehe. Labyu," an Instagram user commented.

"May balak maging director sa Eat Bulaga," another user commented.

The show, however, didn't mention why Alden was holding a TV camera.

