'Eat Bulaga' host and The STAR columnist Joey de Leon
The STAR/File
'Pandemic-tionary': List of Joey de Leon's COVID-19 'de Lexicons'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Leave it to television personality and “Ang Poet Niyo” Joey de Leon to come up with a whole dictionary of terms he coined in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Culled from his columns, the following imaginative words and phrases inspired during the quarantine have brought unexpected joy to readers at a time when it is most scarce.

 

 

Annivirusary: "Ang Eat Bulaga! Apat Na Dekada’t Isa! Forty-One Years at babati lang na kaiba — Happy Annivirusary! Ano pa nga ba?!"

Coreona Virus: "Annyeonghaseyo ngek! O, nagulat ba kayo? He, he, he… na-Coreana Virus Ang Poet Nyo!"

Dios Co Vida: "Remember COVID you are just a contrabida!… Ang DIOS CO VIDA!"

ECQ: "Extended Cracked Quarantunes"

Face Mask-Querade Ball: "For the first time mangyayari aking ideya! Ito ay parang sa Venezia sa Italia — a Face Mask-Querade Ball! Un ballo in maschera!"

New Japorms: “'New Norms, New Japorms!' ay pupwede rin pala! New Normal is Back To Simple tayo talaga!"

Pandengek!

Trip To Virusalem: "At yung mga parlor games ay wala na muna! Kung sakali Trip To Virusalem lang ubra! Apat na metro ang layo ng bawat silya!"

