COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Christian Bautista makes international comeback, collaborates with Indonesian star
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Romantic Balladeer" Christian Bautista makes a comeback to the international scene as he collaborates with Indonesian Idol Grand Champion Delon in the track “We Are Here.” 

Written by Christian himself, the uplifting song speaks of a friendship that knows no bounds, especially in times of hardship.

Talking more about the track, Christian said: “The inspiration behind the writing of the song is definitely for us to be hopeful, to be strong even if we’re experiencing this, to come together, to tell each other that we are here for each other.”

In the track, he collaborates with Indonesian artist Delon, who made his career debut as the Grand Champion of Indonesian Idol season 1 in 2004. He has since been active in the music scene, as well as acting projects in television and film.

Christian first gained popularity in Indonesia with his hit single "The Way You Look at Me" in 2004. He has since appeared in a multitude of appearances and shows across Asia, bringing the Filipino talent and his well-known charm to the global stage.

Through the years, Christian has done a variety of collaborations with musicians all across Asia and the world. One of his previous collaborations in Indonesia was a rendition of Jose Mari Chan’s "Please Be Careful with My Heart" with singer Bunga Citra Lestari, which they toured around in multiple television shows and concerts.

Other international collaborations Christian did in the past include ones with "American Idol" alum Jessica Sanchez, Korean group One Way, Malaysian artist Noryn Azis, Singaporean singer Kewei Tay, and Japanese artist Baby M.

Aprt from recorded collaborations, Christian has also performed on stage with the likes of Josh Groban and Boyzone, and starred in the 2011 Singaporean TV musical “The Kitchen Musical” alongside Karylle and other Asian co-stars.

"We Are Here" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under Universal Records. Delon appears courtesy of NAGASWARA Indonesia. — Video from Universal Records Philippines via YouTube

RELATED: Christian Bautista, Janine Teñoso pay tribute to COVID-19 frontliners, video to benefit Red Cross

CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'How are we supposed to drink?': Frankie Pangilinan asks after Howie Severino was held for lowering face mask to drink
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
A recovered COVID-19 patient himself, Howie was taken for a "short seminar on proper use of face masks in public."
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN stars deny rumored network transfer due to pending franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Montes denied rumors that they are transferring to another TV network due to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beatles' Ringo Starr marks 80th birthday, recalls brush with Marcoses in Manila
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
In time for his 80th birthday today, July 7, Beatles member Ringo Starr recently recalled the unfortunate Manila incident...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo has found The One and so did Lara
By Ricky Lo | 8 days ago
Eureka!!!
Entertainment
fbfb
Jake: Don’t get tired of loving even if it hurts
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
I’d like to open this one-on-one with a stanza from Love Even If, a cut from Jake Zyrus’ 2019 album Evolution,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
3 minutes ago
'Pandemic-tionary': List of Joey de Leon's COVID-19 'de Lexicons'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 minutes ago
Culled from his columns, the following imaginative words and phrases inspired during the quarantine have brought unexpected...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla admit their dreams affected by ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Wedding, dream house, farm and boutique hotel — these were among the dreams of Kapamilya on- and off-screen...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
In fairness to Lea
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
It’s the perfect time to set the record straight and clear the air now that the verbal tussle (and tempers) have simmered...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu are traveling Twogether for the fans
By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Imagine yourself being thrown into a trip with a stranger and there’s a language barrier, and without any idea that...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Max Collins, Pancho Magno name son after young Darth Vader
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins introduced their son to the world and revealed that they named him after a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with