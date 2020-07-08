COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Howie Severino
Howie Severino via Facebook
'How are we supposed to drink?': Frankie Pangilinan asks after Howie Severino was held for lowering face mask to drink
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan was among those who reacted to the news that multi-awarded broadcast journalist Howie Severino was apprehended this morning after momentarily pulling down his face mask to rehydrate.

In a Twitter post, Frankie commented on a Philstar.com social media post about Howie's apprehension: "How are we supposed to drink... osmosis???"

 

 

Severino, a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor, was held by barangay authorities and police before being brought to the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

 

 

A recovered COVID-19 patient himself who captured his plight through the i-Witness documentary "Ako Si Patient 2828" back in April, Howie was taken for a "short seminar on proper use of face masks in public," according to the now-viral post of visual journalist Luis Liwanag.

Related: 'Ako si Patient 2828': Howie Severino shares COVID-19 bout in 'i-Witness' documentary

Hundreds of others, including women and elderly, were reportedly brought to Amoranto Stadium along with the veteran journalist.

Howie has yet to release his statement on the incident as of writing.

COVID-19 HOWIE SEVERINO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CNN Philippines to go off-air after staff tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
CNN Philippines announced that it will temporarily stop broadcasting starting today after a staff tested positive for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beatles' Ringo Starr marks 80th birthday, recalls brush with Marcoses in Manila
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In time for his 80th birthday today, July 7, Beatles member Ringo Starr recently recalled the unfortunate Manila incident...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi na ito labanan ng istasyon': GMA stars continue to support ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso stars continue to support their rival network ABS-CBN's plea for franchise renewal.
Entertainment
fbfb
RS sells high-value cars for charity
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
By the time you are reading this, Frontrow president Raymond “RS” Francisco must have already sold his pearl white...
Entertainment
fbfb
Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome baby boy
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
She said she wanted to give birth at home because she was scared of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandem...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Max Collins, Pancho Magno name son after young Darth Vader
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins introduced their son to the world and revealed that they named him after a...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
ABS-CBN stars deny rumored network transfer due to pending franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Montes denied rumors that they are transferring to another TV network due to the...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Iza Calzado bonds with frontliners who helped her survive COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
After surviving the disease, Iza has been vocal on spreading awareness about the virus. She also donated blood plasma to Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Jake: Don’t get tired of loving even if it hurts
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
I’d like to open this one-on-one with a stanza from Love Even If, a cut from Jake Zyrus’ 2019 album Evolution,...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Ace songwriter composes for his ex-demo singer
By Gil Villa | 15 hours ago
Songwriter Kiko Salazar, whose compositions include the Morissette Amon-sung hit Akin Ka Na Lang, somehow knew it was coming....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with