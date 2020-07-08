COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Frontrow president Raymond ‘RS’ Francisco in front of his Lamborghini, one of the high-value cars he is selling
RS sells high-value cars for charity
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2020 - 12:00am

By the time you are reading this, Frontrow president Raymond “RS” Francisco must have already sold his pearl white Lamborghini or any of the other high-value cars that he opted to sell for charity.

“I’ve been receiving lots of messages every day from people expressing gratitude for what we did while others are appealing for help. I wish I could provide for them all. So, I’m always thinking of what else I can do to raise funds. I am selling the cars with the majority of the proceeds to be used to buy food for street dwellers and homeless people,” said RS. Part of which will also be spent to purchase PPEs for frontliners.

RS and Frontrow CEO Sam Verzosa during one of the events

Apart from the Lambo limited edition Aventador SV Roadster, RS assures car enthusiasts of a good deal to his good-as-new Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon Denali XL, BMW Series 7 and Jaguar XJL. First to have found a new owner was his Mercedes Benz Sprinter RV motor home. Also up for sale is the red Ferrari of his business partner and Frontrow CEO Sam Verzosa.

Letting go of their luxury cars didn’t seem a tough decision to make for both RS and Sam whose hearts full of grace know that giving back is a great thing to do.

“Medyo may pagka-selfish nga ako why I do this,” said RS referring to his acts of kindness and added, “because it makes me feel so, so good. Same with Sam who also knows what it feels like to be in a tough situation.”

At home with his pet bird Tikee

Through Frontrow Cares, RS and Sam are always ready to help, especially when the country is under the state of calamity. They didn’t hesitate to take extra steps to ease the burdens of our kababayan hit by Typhoon Ondoy 11 years ago even when they were just starting up their business. More so during Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 and the Taal Volcano eruption last January. And in the midst of this vicious disease, RS is once again all out in serving others. Together with Frontrow members, they were able to distribute relief goods to different parts of the country. Donations of PPEs, masks, face shields and acrylic boxes were also made to different hospitals.

According to RS, Frontrow consistently allots a percentage of its profits for CSR projects but at present, the funds are not enough to address the volume of people in need. That’s why, he also tapped his artistic skills through stage performances like the restaging of MButterfly. It was the same theatrical show that gained him recognition for his impressive portrayal of Song Liling.

RS with 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

RS will stop at nothing to encourage everyone to unite and help one another. Several weeks ago, he launched the video Sama-sama We Heal As One, featuring Frontrow endorsers Anne Curtis, Sharon Cuneta, Cherie Gil, Dyan Castillejo, Marco Gumabao, Willie Revillame, Francine Garcia, Bianca Manalo, Tim Yap, Teresa Loyzaga, Gary Valenciano, Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee with son Jimuel, Regine Velasquez, and yours truly, among others, with each of us saying our message of hope to people.

“It is during these times that we need to come together and encourage everyone not to lose hope,” stressed RS who has started his feeding program, Kontra Gutom, as well.

“My college friend, Bambi (Baviera) reminded me in our group chat na kahit wala pa akong pera noon mahilig na akong magbigay sa mga pulubi sa ilalim ng tulay near Ecology Village. Hindi ko na maalala ‘yun basta alam ko masaya akong tumutulong.”

