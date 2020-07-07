MeToo, #HijaAko: Filipina recounts Harvey Weinstein experience in new Discovery Channel documentary

MANILA, Philippines — Women are finally speaking up about injustice.

Three years after the newsbreaking story that caused the upheaval of Hollywood, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein starts serving time for rape and sexual assault. The women who stepped forward to testify against him once again share their stories in Discovery Channel’s documentary "Harvey Weinstein," premiering on Friday, July 17, at 9:50 p.m.

In this hour-long special, viewers will hear testimonies from five women whose efforts helped in convicting a long-standing predator who relied on his influence and money to escape accountability. Among them are Rowena Chiu, Weinstein’s former assistant who was previously bound by a non-disclosure agreement, and Ambra Gutierrez, an Italian-Filipino model who captured an audio recording of Weinstein’s misconduct.

As a sign of support for the movement, Filipinos recounted their own experiences of sexual harassment by posting on social media with the #MeToo hashtag. Years after the movement gained momentum, the fight for women’s rights and gender equality in the Philippines continues as evident in the recent issues of rape culture and victim blaming challenged through the #HijaAko hashtag.

Follow the stories of the five women who dared to speak against the injustices they experienced and gain access to previously unseen documents and forensic evidence connected to the landmark case for women’s rights on Weinstein. Tune in to Discovery Channel on Sky Cable CH 39, Cignal TV CH 140, and Destiny Cable CH 56.

RELATED: Filipina model, accusers hail Weinstein convictions