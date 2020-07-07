CNN Philippines to go off-air after staff tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — CNN Philippines announced that it will temporarily stop broadcasting starting today after a staff tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to a statement the media company released, the company will be going off-air tonight as precautionary measure.

"As a precaution and for everybody's safety, we are temporarily going off the air starting tonight to disinfect the CNN Philippines office on Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong," the company said.

CNN Philippines, however, will continue to provide news to the public via its website and social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

According to the network, majority of their employees have been working from home, but those who reported for work in the office today were evacuated for isolation.

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 47,873 as of today, with 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries.

