COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
John Lloyd Cruz (left) join others (right) in calling for the scrapping of the anti-terror law.
Voyage Studios via YouTube
John Lloyd Cruz's professionalism in shooting 'anti-terror' law video recalled
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz is earning raves for his role in "The Great Dictator" video campaign launched Monday to call for the junking of the contentious new Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

This time, a member of the team behind the trending video is applauding the actor for bravely accepting the offer that many of his industry colleagues turned down.

 

 

“I remember asking actors before at nasabi na ata nila lahat ng excuse possible,” remembered performance activist Mae Paner.

“[K]ailangan ko muna magtanong sa manager ko, ayaw ng network, bawal sa mga endorsements ko ang pagsali sa politika, hindi kaya ng schedule ko, sinu-sino ba kasama dyan, gagawa din ako pero siguro sa next na lang ako, mahirap na dahil maraming umaasa sa akin bilang breadwinner ng pamilya, afraid ako sa resbak ng gobyerno, I’d rather be neutral, ayokong ma-identify dyan, at nakakatakot.”

Related: John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video

Unafraid of a monologue, the multi-awarded actor signed onto the project after requesting a copy of the controversial legislation so that he can read and assess it for himself.

“After about a week of gentle reminders, he sent me what you now see on the video. Tumulo luha ko! Hindi dahil matagal akong naghintay at finally nasa kamay ko na ang video ng isang John Lloyd Cruz kundi dahil ang ganda ng pagkadeliver ni John Lloyd! Aktor na tumawid mula sa pelikulang kadalasan ay pang entertain tungo sa katotohanang pinagdaraanan ng ating lipunan,” Paner recalled.

Asked about his reaction to the final product, John Lloyd shared his personal musings that the value of fighting is in struggle and not in victory: “Naramdaman ko na ang tunay na halaga ng paglaban ay nasa mismong akto nang paglaban at wala sa pagwawagi. Pinirmahan na ni presidente ang bill. Pero hindi ko naramdamang natalo ako.”

 

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL ANTI-TERRORISM LAW JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Broadcasters tackle alleged #ABiaSedCBN at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Head of ABS-CBN News Division Regina Reyes as well as former Kapamilya broadcasters Kata Inocencio and Jay Sonza tackled the...
Entertainment
fbfb
James enjoys ‘yayo duty’ in Italy
By Rikcy Lo | 14 hours ago
For one month, the Rain or Shine star is just being himself away from the cheering crowd
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz led an all-star cast in reciting a Filipino version of Charlie Chaplin’s “The...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Manahan: Marcoses stole ABS-CBN, don't steal it again!
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, fondly called by Star Magic artists as "Mr. M," wrote an open letter to congressmen, urging...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kidlat Tahimik calls on scrapping 'bias for trending' at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
National Artist for Film Eric Oteyza de Guia, better known as Kidlat Tahimik, called on ABS-CBN to produce more cultural shows...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Sassa Dagdag coming into her own
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Sassa Dagdag is coming into her own as an artist.
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Edu brightens up your day in Good Vibes
By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
When one door closes, another one surprisingly opens.
Entertainment
fbfb
22 hours ago
Cardo's friend or foe? Richard Gutierrez joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
22 hours ago
Richard Gutierrez adds color and thrill to the lives of Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman) as he joins the action-drama...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
After 'PAPAPI,' Piolo Pascual trends for allegedly trying to shoot in Sagada for Duterte's SONA
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Piolo and Joyce have not yet released a statement on what allegedly happened.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Cinemalaya 2020 goes digital due to COVID-19 pandemic, announces short film finalists
1 day ago
Co-produced by CCP and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Cinemalaya 2020 will run from August 7 to 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with