John Lloyd Cruz's professionalism in shooting 'anti-terror' law video recalled

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz is earning raves for his role in "The Great Dictator" video campaign launched Monday to call for the junking of the contentious new Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

This time, a member of the team behind the trending video is applauding the actor for bravely accepting the offer that many of his industry colleagues turned down.

“I remember asking actors before at nasabi na ata nila lahat ng excuse possible,” remembered performance activist Mae Paner.

“[K]ailangan ko muna magtanong sa manager ko, ayaw ng network, bawal sa mga endorsements ko ang pagsali sa politika, hindi kaya ng schedule ko, sinu-sino ba kasama dyan, gagawa din ako pero siguro sa next na lang ako, mahirap na dahil maraming umaasa sa akin bilang breadwinner ng pamilya, afraid ako sa resbak ng gobyerno, I’d rather be neutral, ayokong ma-identify dyan, at nakakatakot.”

Unafraid of a monologue, the multi-awarded actor signed onto the project after requesting a copy of the controversial legislation so that he can read and assess it for himself.

“After about a week of gentle reminders, he sent me what you now see on the video. Tumulo luha ko! Hindi dahil matagal akong naghintay at finally nasa kamay ko na ang video ng isang John Lloyd Cruz kundi dahil ang ganda ng pagkadeliver ni John Lloyd! Aktor na tumawid mula sa pelikulang kadalasan ay pang entertain tungo sa katotohanang pinagdaraanan ng ating lipunan,” Paner recalled.

Asked about his reaction to the final product, John Lloyd shared his personal musings that the value of fighting is in struggle and not in victory: “Naramdaman ko na ang tunay na halaga ng paglaban ay nasa mismong akto nang paglaban at wala sa pagwawagi. Pinirmahan na ni presidente ang bill. Pero hindi ko naramdamang natalo ako.”