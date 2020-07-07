COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This photo taken February 24, 2020 shows executives of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation attending the Senate hearing into its franchise and supposed violations of the law.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, file
ABS-CBN: 'We will continue to be a responsible content producer'
(Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes assured lawmakers that the network will continue to embody Filipino values in its programs and has committed to make changes in its programming if it is granted a broadcast franchise.

“Rest assured po na iisa po ang ating layunin na mapangalagaan ang moral at spiritual values ng pamilyang Pilipino. We tell po stories that teach life lessons and our stories po embody Filipino values, like hardwork, honesty, respect, resilience, and most of all love for family, country, and God, dahil ang sentro ng aming mga kwento ay ang pamilyang Pilipino,” said Vidanes at the House panel hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal on Monday (July 6).

When asked about the social relevance and redeeming social value of its shows, Vidanes said that the network has continued to work on improving its content as it values its audiences and strives to serve the needs of the different members of the family.

“We will continue to be responsible content producers that make a positive influence in the lives of the Filipino. Maganda po ang hangarin namin. We want to entertain, inspire, and give hope to the Filipino audience,” Vidanes added.

The network practices self-regulation, Vidanes said, and is quick to make up for its “falters” and “excesses” in its intention to bring top-quality shows to viewers.

“If there are infractions, we correct them right away. And definitely, we apologize to our audiences,” she said.

In the end, Vidanes vowed to work on its programs’ “imperfections” and said that she will personally supervise the network’s program producers.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the people we serve, and that’s what we’ve dedicated our lives to. We will continue to improve that service. As I said earlier, we may have our imperfections, but we are going to move forward and we will work at improving our content,” she said.

Vidanes also said yes when asked if there would be changes in its programming if the network would be given a 25-year franchise.

“I take note of all insights, all the observations. And moving forward po, we will make sure we address them,” she said.

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL
