COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
National Artist for Film Eric Oteyza de Guia, better known as Kidlat Tahimik
Film Development Council of the Philippines
Kidlat Tahimik calls on scrapping 'bias for trending' at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Film Eric Oteyza de Guia, better known as Kidlat Tahimik, called on ABS-CBN to produce more cultural shows if they will be given a chance to renew their franchise. 

In a House hearing today, Kidlat was a resource speaker and he began his speech by saying that he took no sides in tackling the issue. 

"Hindi po ako narito para sa panig at depensa or prosecution of ABS-CBN. Bilang isang cultural worker, I think it's important na isama ang kultura ng Pilipino and the responsibilities of the broadcasting industry to our culture," Kidlat said. 

"The bias or the skew that comes from the preponderance of advertising will change what the audience can see or what they cannot see. There are many films or programs that cannot be shown because they are not 'patok sa takilya'," he added. 

He talked about an unseen bias regarding what TV companies are producing.

"The only bias we're talking about now is the bias for the trending... The bias dahil trending, the thinking that papatok yan," he said. 

"That's why we're more into superheroes like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman than over Andres Bonifacio etc."

Kidlat also said that television impacts a lot of people especially the kids, so it is better for broadcasting firms to focus on producing cultural shows to improve Filipinos' lives.

"My appeal is that we can't take for granted the impact of television. It's not like the microwave or washing machine. It's a very powerful tool that can inspire us, make us believe in different ideologies... so we have to make sure that it is really used in the service of the Filipino," he said. 

"I think a lot of our programs are patterned after the programs na papatok, which come from abroad. Unless we take our storytelling with our cultural filters, we will remain copycats of foreign programming. Ang biktima is going to be the Filipino people."

RELATED: Broadcasters tackle alleged #ABiaSedCBN at ABS-CBN franchise hearing

KIDLAT TAHIMIK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After 'PAPAPI,' Piolo Pascual trends for allegedly trying to shoot in Sagada for Duterte's SONA
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Piolo and Joyce have not yet released a statement on what allegedly happened.
Entertainment
fbfb
PNP chief Archie Gamboa continues to be thankful for second life
By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
‘I am thankful for my second life because it strengthens my sense of purpose. Beyond the title or position, I am here...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice invites you to travel with her
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
All dressed up but nowhere to go?
Entertainment
fbfb
TJ Monterde on wedding with KZ Tandingan, launching mainstream Bisaya songs
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Singer TJ Monterde revealed that his wedding with fellow recording star KZ Tandingan will be delayed due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Broadcasters tackle alleged #ABiaSedCBN at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Head of ABS-CBN News Division Regina Reyes as well as former Kapamilya broadcasters Kata Inocencio and Jay Sonza tackled the...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Cardo's friend or foe? Richard Gutierrez joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
2 hours ago
Richard Gutierrez adds color and thrill to the lives of Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman) as he joins the action-drama...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz led an all-star cast in reciting a Filipino version of Charlie Chaplin’s “The...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Johnny Manahan: Marcoses stole ABS-CBN, don't steal it again!
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, fondly called by Star Magic artists as "Mr. M," wrote an open letter to congressmen, urging...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Cinemalaya 2020 goes digital due to COVID-19 pandemic, announces short film finalists
6 hours ago
Co-produced by CCP and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Cinemalaya 2020 will run from August 7 to 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with