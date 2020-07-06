Cardo's friend or foe? Richard Gutierrez joins 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gutierrez adds color and thrill to the lives of Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman) as he joins the action-drama series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” this Monday (July 6) on Kapamilya Channel.

Here, Richard portrays wealthy businessman Lito, Alyana’s childhood friend and first love. After years of being apart, he suddenly returns to Alyana’s life and becomes close to her family.

What is Lito’s true intentions? Can he really be trusted, or will he become Cardo’s newest archenemy?

Witness Cardo’s gripping adventures in “FJP’s Ang Probinsyano,” Mondays to Fridays at 8 PM on Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat channel 2, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide. Its episodes may also be streamed for free on the iWant app or iwant.ph.