John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz led an all-star cast in reciting a Filipino version of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator Speech,” which premiered in YouTube today.

Translated to Filipino by Rody Vera and directed and edited by Chuck Gutierrez, John Lloyd was seen opening the video with his looks resembling Chaplin.

“Kinalulungkot ko, pero ayoko maging diktador. Hindi iyan ang gusto ko. Ayokong mamuno o manakop ng kahit sino,” John Lloyd said.

Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez was also in the video saying “Ang buhay ay maaaring maging malaya at maganda, pero tayo’y naligaw ng landas.”

Other showbiz personalities in the video were directors Joel Lamangan, Lav Diaz, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Bibeth orteza, actresses Jasmin Curtis, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado and Glaiza de Castro.

Political figures Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Neri Colmenares, Risa Hontiveros, Chel Diokno, Samira Gutoc, Francis Pangilinan as well as media personality Randy David, Maria Ressa and Winnie Monsod were also in the video.

The video, uploaded this morning, has now over a thousand views and three hundred likes. Uploaded by Voyage Studios on its YouTube channel, the video aimed to junk the controversial anti-terror law.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week already signed the bill into law despite mounting opposition and fears that it targets critics of the government.

The Philippine Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 expands the definition of terrorism, which human rights advocates say could lead to abuses and stifle free speech. — Video from Voyage Studios via YouTube