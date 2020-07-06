TJ Monterde on wedding with KZ Tandingan, launching mainstream Bisaya songs

MANILA, Philippines — Singer TJ Monterde revealed that his wedding with fellow recording star KZ Tandingan will be delayed due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference for his new single “Puhon,” Philstar.com asked the singer about the wedding preparations.

“Puhon pa 'yon. Darating din 'yung kasal na 'yon,” TJ said.

“Puhon” translates to “someday” or “in God’s time” in Bisaya. It’s a word that means something positive and a word that’s very special to Cebuano-speaking individuals.

TJ said the wedding preparation has been smooth and they are already prepared to get hitched. He hoped that it will be push through next year.

“Sobra po. As in delayed talaga siya. Planado na talaga kami this year pero since COVID, hindi pa namin… Probably next year talaga to but still uncertain kasi lahat tayo ngayon nangangapa pa rin tayo. Hindi pa rin sure kung kailan babalik sa normal,” TJ said.

“Lalo kaming dalawa, we’re both from Mindanao, flights mahirap. Parents namin, 'yung families namin, mahirap lumipad so ‘puhon’ na lang talaga muna ang sagot namin sa kasal ngayon."

TJ’s new song “Puhon” is about a guy who longs to be with a girl that he has loved for quite a while already, but the thing is, she’s out of his league. But no matter how much he tries to forget; his heart still belongs to the girl—hence, waiting for the perfect ‘puhon.’

Born and raised in Cagayan de Oro, TJ is a proud Bisaya singer and “Puhon” is his second Bisaya single after “Kung Siya Man,” released four years ago.

“Surprisingly, even though it’s in Bisaya, a lot of people listen to it because of the total feel of the song. I wrote this song some three years back, started with a chorus because that’s my basic writing process. I finished it during this pandemic while just looking at the sunset and hoping for better days,” he explained.