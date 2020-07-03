AskLiza: Liza Soberano preparing ‘something special'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano is entertaining her fans' questions for a limited time on Twitter, holding her own AMA (ask me anything) called "#AskLiza" for the first time this year.

“It’s been awhile since I last did #AskLiza. Send me your questions but you’ll have to wait for my answer. I’m preparing something special for all of you,” Liza tweeted last night.

It’s been awhile since I last did #AskLiza. Send me your questions but you’ll have to wait for my answer. I’m preparing something special for all of you ???? — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 2, 2020

The "Make It With You" star quickly became a top trend locally since posting.

Among her supporters' top queries include her favorite moment with Enrique Gil during the lockdown as well as the possibility of a collaboration with fellow actress Nadine Lustre.

The 22-year-old rarely holds her trademark #AskLiza, with her most recent online Q&A held November last year.

Hi! Does anyone want to #AskLiza — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) November 2, 2019

As of writing, Liza has yet to respond to current questions, so interested fans may still send questions her way.