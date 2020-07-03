COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
#AskLiza: Liza Soberano preparing ‘something special'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano is entertaining her fans' questions for a limited time on Twitter, holding her own AMA (ask me anything) called "#AskLiza" for the first time this year.

“It’s been awhile since I last did #AskLiza. Send me your questions but you’ll have to wait for my answer. I’m preparing something special for all of you,” Liza tweeted last night.

 

 

The "Make It With You" star quickly became a top trend locally since posting.

Among her supporters' top queries include her favorite moment with Enrique Gil during the lockdown as well as the possibility of a collaboration with fellow actress Nadine Lustre.

The 22-year-old rarely holds her trademark #AskLiza, with her most recent online Q&A held November last year.

 

 

As of writing, Liza has yet to respond to current questions, so interested fans may still send questions her way.

