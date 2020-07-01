'Happiness is on the way': Ryza Cenon on expecting a baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ryza Cenon is five months pregnant with her first child.

In her Instagram account, Ryza posted a photo of her showing her baby bump.

“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way,” Ryza wrote in the caption, using the hashtags #prayeranswered, #Godsgift and #newjourney.

Cinematographer Miguel Cruz is the father of Ryza’s child.

The "The General's Daughter" star told PEP in an interview that her baby is a boy. She added that her pregnancy is doing fine though she had troubles on her second trimester.

"'Yung first po, ang problema ko lang, hindi po ako makatulog nang maayos. Pero never po akong nag-morning sickness, wala po akong kini-crave na food. Hindi lang talaga 'ko makatulog. Mas nahirapan po ako nang mag-second trimester na ako," Ryza said.

"Sa second trimester po, lahat ng kinakain ko, sinusuka ko siya. Minsan, umiiyak na ko. Tapos, nahihirapan na ko. Nahihilo po ako at mas mabilis akong mapagod. Pero ngayon naman, medyo hindi na po gan'un kadalas 'yung vomit. Binigyan na rin ako ng gamot kung napi-feel ko na nasusuka ko."