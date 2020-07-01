COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Ryza Cenon
Ryza Cenon via Instagram
'Happiness is on the way': Ryza Cenon on expecting a baby boy
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ryza Cenon is five months pregnant with her first child.

In her Instagram account, Ryza posted a photo of her showing her baby bump.

 

 

“It’s the small moments that make life big. Happiness is on the way,” Ryza wrote in the caption, using the hashtags #prayeranswered, #Godsgift and #newjourney.

Cinematographer Miguel Cruz is the father of Ryza’s child.

The "The General's Daughter" star told PEP in an interview that her baby is a boy. She added that her pregnancy is doing fine though she had troubles on her second trimester.

"'Yung first po, ang problema ko lang, hindi po ako makatulog nang maayos. Pero never po akong nag-morning sickness, wala po akong kini-crave na food. Hindi lang talaga 'ko makatulog. Mas nahirapan po ako nang mag-second trimester na ako," Ryza said.

"Sa second trimester po, lahat ng kinakain ko, sinusuka ko siya. Minsan, umiiyak na ko. Tapos, nahihirapan na ko. Nahihilo po ako at mas mabilis akong mapagod. Pero ngayon naman, medyo hindi na po gan'un kadalas 'yung vomit. Binigyan na rin ako ng gamot kung napi-feel ko na nasusuka ko."

RYZA CENON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stars turn emotional due to anxiety over ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“First time na nagbreak down ako nu'ng nag-shutdown ang ABS - bilib na bilib ako sa lahat ng mga taga-ABS,” she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to Annabelle Rama's trending Twitter rant over ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez reacted on the recent trending outburst of her mother Annabelle Rama on the ABS-CBN franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
Filipino musicians, talent managers plead for ABS-CBN franchise renewal at Congress hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Various groups in the entertainment industry appealed to Congress to grant ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise to resume airing...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Congratulations!': Luis Manzano reacts to Harry Roque's statement on winning over UP prediction
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano sarcastically congratulated the Philippine government for its fight against the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Maine Mendoza lauded for professionalism for still working after 'Eat Bulaga' injury
By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza suffered a big bruise in her knee after slipping in a segment on her GMA noontime show “Eat...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Nadine Lustre drags 'unashamed' Jobert Sucaldito over ABS-CBN hearing attendance
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
“President” Nadine was not having it.
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Paolo has found The One and so did Lara
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Eureka!!!
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
BrightWin on int’l success of 2gether: ‘We were lucky everyone was staying at home’
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
The stars of the popular Thai series 2gether, Vachirawit Chiva-ree (Bright) and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win), readily admitted...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Celebrating an auteur
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 14 hours ago
Last June 26, celebrated director Paul Thomas Anderson turned 50.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with