Maine Mendoza lauded for professionalism for still working after 'Eat Bulaga' injury

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza suffered a big bruise in her knee after slipping in a segment on her GMA noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

In her Twitter account, Maine posted the video clip of her fall, captioning it with “slide.mp4.”

Co-host Paolo Ballesteros and other staff helped Maine after her fall.

In another post, Maine showed her bruised knee.

“Oy masakit to noh!” she captioned the photo.

Oy masakit to noh! pic.twitter.com/38PRT3rbey — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) June 30, 2020

Maine’s fans showed concern for the dubsmash queen.

“Jusko! Ang laki! Anona @aldenrichards02! Alagaan mo yan paps ha, pliiiiitttth,” a Twitter user commented.

“Kitamo mo meng ansakit kaya nyan bugbog pagaling ka at ingat ka palagi love you,” another commented.

Maine, however, looks fine as videos of her dancing after the fall surfaced online.

"Hindi kami naniniwala," a fan jokingly told Maine because she danced and continued with the show as if nothing happened.

"Ouch..... ingat lagi. Pero infer kung wala kAng bandage di namin mahahalata. Sumasayaw ka pa din kahit masakit yan," said another fan.

RELATED: Maine Mendoza clarifies misconception about deaf people