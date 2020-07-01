COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
DZMM anchor Jobert Sucaldito; Singer-actress Nadine Lustre
Jobert Sucaldito via Facebook; Skechers/Released
Nadine Lustre drags 'unashamed' Jobert Sucaldito over ABS-CBN hearing attendance
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre is not letting suspended DZMM anchor Jobert Sucaldito slide for his recent statements against media network ABS-CBN and his continued refusal to acknowledge the implications of the controversial statement he made against her earlier this year.

Sucaldito attended the House of Representatives’ Monday hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal to air his sentiments against the network for suspending him after he told Nadine during his radio program to jump off a building.

 

 

Related: Jobert Sucaldito apologizes for tirade against Nadine Lustre

Although he issued a statement of apology after being ordered to do so, Jobert has since downplayed his suspension.

“Mga fans (the trolls ha - not the educated ones) lang pala ni Nadine Lustre ang makakapagpatanggal sa akin sa show na lubos na pinaniwalaan yata ng napakahusay naming station manager,” he posted back in February.

Jobert again justified and trivialized his previous actions in a statement during the Monday House hearing.

“But how about us? Papaano kami? Naisip niyo rin ba kami? Napaka-harsh ng inyong decision. Napaka-cruel ninyo,” Jobert said of his home network, after claiming that Nadine had called out her media harassers too harshly.

“President” Nadine, however, was not having it.

“You’re not seeing the bigger picture, Mr. Sucaldito. It’s messed up how you are completely unashamed of what you said. It’s never okay to push someone to commit suicide. I can’t believe you’re using this issue to fight our home network whose only objective is to protect us,” the “Never Not Love You” actress posted in a social media story Wednesday morning.

Nadine questioned why Jobert was even invited to speak during the hearing and pointed out that he was unapologetic about his error.

“Kahit pagbali-baliktarin mo, mali ‘yung sinabi mo. Inalis ka sa trabaho dahil MALI ‘YUNG SINABI MO and how is this even on Congress?! Someone enlighten me. PLEASE. Ikaw na nga ‘yung sinabihan na tumalon tapos parang kasalanan mo pa?? I’m sick and tired of these boomers treating mental issues like it’s a mf joke. Ayoko na. ‘Di ko na kaya mga ganap mumsh!”

RELATED: WATCH: Nadine Lustre on living alone since moving out of James Reid's house

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE JOBERT SUCALDITO NADINE LUSTRE
