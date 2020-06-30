Margot Robbie to star in new 'Pirates' movie, Johnny Depp's fans react

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Margot Robbie will star in a new version of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Different reports from Hollywood stated that the "Suicide Squad" actress will be suiting as the head of a female-driven pirates movie which is in the early stages of development.

Margot will be reuniting with "Birds of Prey" screenwriter Christina Hodson and filmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, the reports added.

The Hollywood Reporter said Margot's "Pirates" movie will be a separate, female-centric project, with a whole new script that will be different from the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie announced to be in development last year, which could still possibly star Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp's fans, however, were furious upon learning that Robbie's new "Pirates" movie might possibly not have Depp.

“It’s simple .. if the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has no Captain Jack Sparrow, no Johnny Depp, I’m not watching it,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Johnny Depp carried every Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He was going through financial troubles, a bitter divorce, and was falsely accused of assaulting his partner. He still killed his role EVERY MOVIE. You got me f--- up if you think I’m watching the new one without him,” another Twitter user wrote.

It can be recalled that Johnny's lawyer revealed he was allegedly dropped by Disney from the franchise four days after his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post where she spoke about being an alleged domestic abuse survivor.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" is one of the most financially successful franchises of all-time in cinema, grossing over $4.5 billion for five separate movies.