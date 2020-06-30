COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow; Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Disney, Warner Bros./Released
Margot Robbie to star in new 'Pirates' movie, Johnny Depp's fans react
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Margot Robbie will star in a new version of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Different reports from Hollywood stated that the "Suicide Squad" actress will be suiting as the head of a female-driven pirates movie which is in the early stages of development.

Margot will be reuniting with "Birds of Prey" screenwriter Christina Hodson and filmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, the reports added.

Related: WATCH: 'Birds of Prey' cast, including Pinay, says 'Hello Beshies' to Filipino fans

The Hollywood Reporter said Margot's "Pirates" movie will be a separate, female-centric project, with a whole new script that will be different from the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie announced to be in development last year, which could still possibly star Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. 

Depp's fans, however, were furious upon learning that Robbie's new "Pirates" movie might possibly not have Depp.

“It’s simple .. if the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has no Captain Jack Sparrow, no Johnny Depp, I’m not watching it,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Johnny Depp carried every Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He was going through financial troubles, a bitter divorce, and was falsely accused of assaulting his partner. He still killed his role EVERY MOVIE. You got me f--- up if you think I’m watching the new one without him,” another Twitter user wrote.  

It can be recalled that Johnny's lawyer revealed he was allegedly dropped by Disney from the franchise four days after his ex-wife Amber Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post where she spoke about being an alleged domestic abuse survivor.

Related: Johnny Depp 'non-violent': Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis testify

"Pirates of the Caribbean" is one of the most financially successful franchises of all-time in cinema, grossing over $4.5 billion for five separate movies.

JOHNNY DEPP MARGOT ROBBIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to Annabelle Rama's trending Twitter rant over ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez reacted on the recent trending outburst of her mother Annabelle Rama on the ABS-CBN franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
BB Gandanghari bares 'untold story' behind Rustom Padilla, Carmina Villaroel split
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
BB also said that if Rustom is here again, he will court Carmina again.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd Cruz's son Elias turns two
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On-leave Kapamilya actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s son Elias celebrated his second birthday last Saturda...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Despite differences and difficulties, Heart and Daddy Rey prove that family is constant
1 day ago
Despite her owning many a prized possession from a jetset young lifetime, Heart knows now that her family will be the most...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
1 day ago
Miss Philippines Earth to hold country’s first ‘new normal’ coronation night
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Miss Philippines-Earth recently launched its nationwide search for the girl who will push for the protection of Mother Nature...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
ABS-CBN talents, managers agree to pay cuts to support network
1 day ago
Kapamilya artists with currently airing shows and their talent managers have agreed to take a cut in their talent fees to...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Ang Probinsyano' star KC Montero nabbed for alleged social distancing violation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host KC Montero and his wife were among the 121 people arrested by police in a Makati high-rise resto-bar on the 18th floor...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The Action Star with smiling eyes
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family at 5:20 Friday (June 26) afternoon, five days after...
Entertainment
fbfb
My two birthday wishes as I turn 55 today
By Pat-P Daza | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Today, June 29, is the second to the last day before we transition to Modified General Community Quarantine on July 1.
1 day ago
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with