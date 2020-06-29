Heart Evangelista, Jinkee Pacquiao reunite with loved ones after over 100 days of lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — After three months of not seeing each other, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista reunited with husband Chiz Escudero.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a photo of her with the Sorsogon governor.

"At long last! @escuderochiz,” Heart captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Heart and Chiz didn’t see each other for over a hundred days after President Rodrigo Duterte imposed the Luzon-wide lockdown on March 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chiz was in Sorsogon while Heart was quarantined in Manila. They are now together in Sorsogon, as can be seen in Heart's Instagram stories that showed her weaving mats with artisans, among others.

A day after the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Heart posted a photo of her with an oversized hoodie from Chiz, saying that she already missed her husband.

"Because my husband knows that I’ve been anxious lately, he bought me this oversized hoodie which I use as my security blanket,” she wrote on Instagram.

"This was my look for today while I work on this long-distance relationship as he is busy in Sorsogon. By staying home, we do our part in helping keep others safe. Let’s continue to pray for our country and for the world," she added.

Meanwhile, celebrities who were trapped in other places because of the enhanced community quarantine are now in their homes.

Kris Aquino and sons Josh and Bimby are now in their Manila home after spending three months in Willie Revillame’s resort in Puerto Galera.

Andie Eigenmann, who is living in Siargao with husband Philmar Alipayo, is now in Manila to visit her daughter Ellie and celebrate her birthday with her two daughters.

"Spent my 30th birthday with my 2 best girls. Papa @chepoxz is not with us at the moment and we miss him, but so grateful to have had the opportunity to finally be with Ellie after so long! We may not be on the island but nothing beats having both my kiddos in my arms!" she wrote.

Manny Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee also shared that she finally went home to Genaral Santos City with her sons and daughters.

"Grateful and happy to be back in Gensan! God is good!" she wrote.