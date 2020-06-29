Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Vic Sotto played as a matchmaker between his son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Tarlac Mayor Donya Tesoro, who are among the country's youngest politicians.

In “Eat Bulaga’s” Bawal Judgmental segment last Saturday wherein the contestants were mayors, the veteran comedian joked about calling the Pasig mayor upon learning that the San Manuel, Tarlac mayor has no boyfriend and suitor at the moment.

“May nanliligaw ba sa inyo ngayon?” Vic asked Donya.

“Hi Bossing! Parang wala. Parang ayaw naman nila sa akin,” the 28-year-old mayor answered Vic.

Vic jokingly grabbed his phone and said, “Hello Vico! Hello? Diniretso ko na.”

Vic’s co-hosts Paolo Ballesteros and Jose Manalo also interviewed Donya.

“Ano po ang type niyong boyfriend?” Paolo asked Donya.

‘Ako kasi hindi naman ako particular sa looks eh. Basta hindi babaero... Siyempre ’yung maiintindihan ’yung trabaho ko,” she answered.

“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.

“Sa ngayon hindi siya priority. Kaya nga palagi kong nilalagay na #notimeforlove,” she replied.

Last April, netizens were matching Vico and Donya on Twitter after both millennial mayors exceeded expectations in handling the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in their respective cities.