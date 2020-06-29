My two birthday wishes as I turn 55 today

Today, June 29, is the second to the last day before we transition to Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) on July 1. It’s also my 55th birthday and the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, thus my name Patricia Pauline and nickname “Pat-P” (Pat from Patricia and P from Pauline).

I admit that this quarantine made me more prayerful and spiritual. It gave me an opportunity to engage in lots of quiet introspection and soul searching. Many times I’ve wondered what changes I’ve made to my life after cocooning at home for over 100 days. I realized that health is truly wealth. So I resolved to take better care of myself physically and mentally. After all, I’m a single mom and I want to spare my two teenaged children from the trouble of having to take care of me. I began a regular exercise program that’s easy and practical, walking every other day before 7 a.m. (to get my dose of Vit. D) for 20 to 30 minutes. This is also my quiet time for saying the rosary and praying for family and friends who need prayers.

When I get home, I try to catch the daily Mass officiated by Fr. Tito Caluag on the Jeepney Channel (Channel 1 on TV Plus 7:30 to 8 a.m.). Then, I take on a project that will keep me busy while doubling as some form of exercise. This can be anything from cleaning and organizing the closets, and fixing photo albums to cooking, changing bedsheets and discarding old clothes or things that no longer spark joy (as Maria Kondo preaches) for donation.

I have also simplified my needs and wants. I now prefer cotton tote bags so I can wash them weekly with soap and water. I’ve exchanged my high-heeled leather shoes for flats or footwear with rubber soles. I am asleep by 10:30 p.m. and get seven to eight hours of sleep and eat a balanced diet (less red meat, lots of green leafy vegetables, less carbs and sugar).

For my mental wellness, I refuse to engage in heated debates and prefer to walk away from people who constantly complain, nitpick, gloat or boast. I’d rather spend my time with people who laugh, are funny and who have a happy disposition and positive outlook. After all, tomorrow is never promised so I’d rather be in good company. I’m way past mid-life so I believe I can be more selective and not give a hoot about pleasing anyone and everyone. I let go and surrender to God when circumstances are beyond my control. Every single day that I go out to work or run errands is a game of Russian roulette since the virus is still out there, ready to prey on unsuspecting victims. I had my first rapid test (mandated for all the frontliners of ABS-CBN who go to work every day) last week, and thankfully, tested negative.

If I could have two birthday wishes, the first would be for a vaccine to be available soon so the world can be healthier and safer. We need to go out and work to keep the economy going. Let’s start by buying local products, and if we can afford it, let’s be generous not only with our tips but with our actions as well. Smile more and give compliments unselfishly. These small acts of kindness can lift the spirits of anyone instantaneously.

My second wish is for our leaders and lawmakers to be more discerning, sympathetic, and selfless; to sow unity instead of divisiveness, to stop grandstanding, showboating and pontificating and instead get their acts together and truthfully practice the Bayanihan spirit. With so many problems besetting our country — unemployment, lack of public transportation, OFWs being repatriated, scandals in the agriculture (overpricing of fertilizers) and the health sector (overpricing of PPEs and testing kits), the Anti-Terror Bill and the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN — can’t we just manifest our genuine malasakit for the Filipino? We don’t need lip service, we need action.

I choose to be grateful and faithful. I’m grateful that I belong to a close-knit family and they are well and healthy, and that I’ve been blessed with two beautiful children who bring me so much joy and fulfillment. I’m lucky to have a wealth of loyal and dependable friends and my closest cousins that I can laugh and cry with, and share secrets with without passing judgment. I am grateful that I continue to work despite the many cruel and brutal challenges we face. And I remain steadfast in my faith that good will always trump evil.