For the Ongpaucos, the dining table has always been a place where memories are made.
Photo Release
Despite differences and difficulties, Heart and Daddy Rey prove that family is constant
(Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista has undergone many a change in her life. She was a young actress turned fashion icon, an entrepreneur, a champion of the LGBT community and animal welfare, a painter, an influencer — she certainly is one of the most interesting people because of her varied interests. But in her ever-changing life, especially now when everyone’s world was turned upside down because of the pandemic, one thing remains constant for Heart: she will forever be a Daddy’s girl.

Yet, even that changed for a while due to a family misunderstanding a few years back. In their latest video with Coca-Cola, “Heartfelt times with the family,” Heart and her father, Rey Ongpauco, opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship. “Ang pinag-aawayan namin, boyfriend niya eh. Nung una ayaw ko kaya di tuloy ako nagpunta sa kasal niya,” said Daddy Rey. “Siguro mga three years kami nag aaway nito eh. Hindi kami naguusap” he added.

Those years apart greatly affected Heart, who felt the void in her life. “It was really hard for me because having a solid family really mattered to me. So when I lost my family, I was lost as a person.” 

And while it was a probable outcome, the threat of a total fallout was only just that — a threat. Because of family strengthened by years and years of bonding over delicious home-cooked meals, the family seemed destined to reconcile. “Pag may problema, pag-uusapan namin sa kainan,” said Daddy Rey, a restaurant magnate who owns several well-known restaurants in the city. The family also savors the current setup where they must remain indoors, as it gave them the perfect opportunity to bond and create more sweet memories at home, especially over good food.

“It’s like I’m a little girl again and we’re having fun getting to know each other again, making up for lost time,” said Heart on her current relationship with her father.
For the Ongpaucos, the dining table has always been a place where memories are made. Said Heart, “Kusina namin sa dati naming bahay, doon talaga yung focal point — parang yun talaga yung stage ng bahay namin.” And it was precisely that stage where the next act of the inspiring tale of the Ongpauco family would unfold. Through family-favorite meals and the ever present ice-cold glass of Coca-Cola, Heart and her family mended their differences and are now intent on showing love for one another at all times.

For more than 100 years now, Coca-Cola has always been an ever-present, always welcome fixture in the homes of Filipino families. Its presence in occasions both ordinary and special has played a big part in bringing families together and making memories that last a lifetime.  For the Pinoy family, where there is Coca-Cola, there is happiness.

And that happiness is palpable in Heart and Daddy Rey’s conversations in the video as they feasted together on home-made Crispy Pata and side salad, in between gulps of their favorite Coke Zero.  For Heart and her dad, it felt just like old times — proving that family is one thing that will never change in Heart’s life. “It’s like I’m a little girl again and we’re having fun getting to know each other again, making up for lost time,” said Heart. “Now we make sure na talagang kahit video call everyday or what, lagi kami nag uusap.”

Despite an ever-changing life, Heart believes that she will always be a Daddy’s Girl.
And Daddy Rey couldn’t be any happier. “Because I’m getting old, I have a tendency to get very sentimental. At hinahanap ko rin ang pagmamahal ng mga anak ko.”

Despite her owning many a prized possession from a jetset young lifetime, Heart knows now that her family will be the most important, valuable treasure.  

To watch Heart and Daddy Rey’s touching exchange, click here.

