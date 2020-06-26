Kris Aquino remembers dad on day renaming NAIA proposed

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Aquino said she fondly recalled her parents' memory on the day that several lawmakers in the House of Representatives — including presidential son and District Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao) — proposed to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to the "Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas."

“Yesterday, I could really feel the LOVE & GUIDANCE of my parents,” Kris posted earlier today.

“From my Father’s Day post: COME WHAT MAY, ano man ang PAGSUBOK, GAGAWIN ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para MAKABANGON tayong muli...”

Previously the “Manila International Airport,” the airport was renamed to NAIA in 1987 by virtue of Republic Act No. 6639.

Its namesake, Martial Law opposition figure Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., was notoriously assassinated there on August 21, 1983.



A few days ago, on Father's Day, Kris shared a rare footage of her and her dad that her nephews found on YouTube.

"Taken from our departure on May 8, 1980 for the ???????? for my dad’s triple heart bypass surgery followed by our 3 years in Boston. Opo, ganun ako ka 'confident' na bata, at just 9 years old may 'binibilin' ako sa Dad namin na mga dapat nyang gawin," Kris described the video.

She said that even her family thinks she is her dad's female counterpart. Her age today, 49, is just a year younger when Ninoy was assassinated.

"Marami nang nagsabi (my mom included) that i really took after my dad at ako ang female version nya... i have matured enough, would you believe i am now just 1 year younger than he was when he was assassinated in 1983, for me to realize i have so much more to learn: humility, self sacrifice, and the willingness to serve with every drop of my blood before i can truly be worthy of that compliment."

Although Kris thinks she is not worthy to be called her dad's woman version, she assured her fellowmen that she got her deep love for her country from her parents.

"BUT i share with both my parents an unwavering LOVE for the Philippines and Filipinos, come what may, ano man ang pagsubok, mahal ko ang bayan natin at gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para makabangon tayong muli. That is the best Father’s Day gift i can give Ninoy Aquino."