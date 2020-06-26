Kris Aquino remembers dad on day renaming NAIA proposed

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Aquino said she fondly recalled her parents' memory on the day that several lawmakers in the House of Representatives — including presidential son and District Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao) — proposed to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to the "Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas."
“Yesterday, I could really feel the LOVE & GUIDANCE of my parents,” Kris posted earlier today.
Lahat ng magulang ang hangarin mapagtapos sa pag-aaral, maging maganda ang kinabukasan, at maging masaya ang mga anak nila. Yesterday, i could really feel the LOVE & GUIDANCE of my parents. From my Father’s Day post: COME WHAT MAY, ano man ang PAGSUBOK, GAGAWIN ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para MAKABANGON tayong muli... i have read your requests kaya pinagisipan ko at nagawan ng paraan. Effective po ang promo ng Shopee sa Wowowin. Sa kanila ako nag order ng 8 na 2 in 1 laptops. Earliest delivery will be June 29... Homeschooling ngayon, i want to invest in the FUTURE of the Philippines. Para ito sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak- helping their EDUCATION. Please FOLLOW me and LIKE this post both on IG & on FB. Kwentuhan nyo ko tungkol sa mga anak ninyo... My @cornerstone family will help me choose sino ang 8 families ang makaka-receive ng 2 in 1 laptop. I’ll go live on July 1 to announce the winners and sana makausap ko kayo. #ParaSaKinabukasan????????
“From my Father’s Day post: COME WHAT MAY, ano man ang PAGSUBOK, GAGAWIN ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para MAKABANGON tayong muli...”
Previously the “Manila International Airport,” the airport was renamed to NAIA in 1987 by virtue of Republic Act No. 6639.
Its namesake, Martial Law opposition figure Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., was notoriously assassinated there on August 21, 1983.
Thank you to my nephews Jiggy & Jonty for finding this video on YT. Taken from our departure on May 8, 1980 for the ???????? for my dad’s triple heart bypass surgery followed by our 3 years in Boston. Opo, ganun ako ka “confident” na bata, at just 9 years old may “binibilin” ako sa Dad namin na mga dapat nyang gawin... marami nang nagsabi (my mom included) that i really took after my dad at ako ang female version nya... i have matured enough, would you believe i am now just 1 year younger than he was when he was assassinated in 1983, for me to realize i have so much more to learn: humility, self sacrifice, and the willingness to serve with every drop of my blood before i can truly be worthy of that compliment. BUT i share with both my parents an unwavering LOVE for the Philippines and Filipinos, come what may, ano man ang pagsubok, mahal ko ang bayan natin at gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para makabangon tayong muli. That is the best Father’s Day gift i can give Ninoy Aquino.
A few days ago, on Father's Day, Kris shared a rare footage of her and her dad that her nephews found on YouTube.
"Taken from our departure on May 8, 1980 for the ???????? for my dad’s triple heart bypass surgery followed by our 3 years in Boston. Opo, ganun ako ka 'confident' na bata, at just 9 years old may 'binibilin' ako sa Dad namin na mga dapat nyang gawin," Kris described the video.
She said that even her family thinks she is her dad's female counterpart. Her age today, 49, is just a year younger when Ninoy was assassinated.
"Marami nang nagsabi (my mom included) that i really took after my dad at ako ang female version nya... i have matured enough, would you believe i am now just 1 year younger than he was when he was assassinated in 1983, for me to realize i have so much more to learn: humility, self sacrifice, and the willingness to serve with every drop of my blood before i can truly be worthy of that compliment."
Although Kris thinks she is not worthy to be called her dad's woman version, she assured her fellowmen that she got her deep love for her country from her parents.
"BUT i share with both my parents an unwavering LOVE for the Philippines and Filipinos, come what may, ano man ang pagsubok, mahal ko ang bayan natin at gagawin ko ang makakaya ko para tumulong sa kapwa para makabangon tayong muli. That is the best Father’s Day gift i can give Ninoy Aquino."
