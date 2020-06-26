Questions from stars on coping with grief caused by pandemic

(Last of two parts)

This is the continuation of the previous article about celebrities asking questions on mental health. Read on.

Tirso Cruz III: What are the ways by which we can deal with grief during these times?

Dr. Demerre: Unhealthy grief in anticipation of future events leads to anxiety. Our mind which is so powerful will start to play scenarios that feed on fear and anxiety. There is no way we can let it go away by ignoring them. This is when grief gives physical pain when we try to ignore feelings of anxiety as a result of the many negative scenarios in our mind.

The goal should be to hit a balance between the negative thoughts in your mind. We can control automatic negative thoughts (ANTS) by thinking of the possibility that these thoughts are not really accurate or actually untrue, then consider what is opposite of these thoughts or scenarios.

Since anticipatory grief is our mind going into the future and expecting the worse, let’s break down the definition into its three components. It’s in the future, it’s the worse scenario you can imagine and it’s in the mind.

So, first since it is still in the future, mentally acknowledge that for a time. Allow yourself to feel the sadness, anger, frustration of the imagined future, then focus on the present. Probably the act that is most “present” is breathing, so breathe, and be aware you are breathing. That is present. Practice mindfulness. Look at your surroundings. Name the objects you see in your room or yard. Wherever you are, name at least five items that you see: a flowerpot, a table, a chair, whatever it is, just to bring you to the present. Tell yourself that in the present, nothing of what you are imagining to happen in the future has happened. If you fear you will get sick in the future, recognize that you are not sick. If you fear famine in the future, see that it hasn’t happened and you are still eating your favorite food or even sardines. Be thankful you have food. Mind your bed, your blanket. Is it hard or soft? Does it give you comfort? Mindfulness will lessen the pain as it soothes your mind out of the anxiety of the future into the blessing of today. So be mindful and think of the opposite thought of your ANTS and imagine the exact opposite of the gloomy scenario your mind is painting of the future that is causing anticipatory grief.

By practicing these tips in dealing with anticipatory grief, you learn to let go of what you cannot control. Your future. And hope on the One who is already in your future. Our LORD. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11). We cannot control situations where we fear we might meet someone who is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. So we do not worry about that but we control what we can. Stay home, practice social distance and hand washing, wear a mask at all times.

Last tip in dealing with anticipatory grief: load up yourself with compassion. When you practice mindfulness, you are being compassionate to yourself. This will put you in the best position to be compassionate for others. The people around you might even be dealing with deeper pain, more anxiety that translates to self-injurious behavior and even suicide. Look beyond a person’s inappropriate or behavioral change and be patient with them. Try to understand and show compassion. It is known that when you show compassion, even just for a few seconds, it reduces a person’s anxiety as well as benefits the giver of the compassion. Some of the benefits are strengthening of the immune system which we need even more during these Covid times. Aside from making you understand yourself better, showing compassion reduces stress levels, improves blood pressure and even physical recovery from any illness.

Angel Aquino: What if someone knows all the above tips and yet still feels overwhelming grief?

Dr. Demerre: Just keep on trying. Do not give up. Success is in the trying. And do not be embarrassed to call what you feel as grief. Your cares, your uncertainties, your anxieties and even depressed thoughts can all go under the name GRIEF. Once you grasp this, you will see the power of staring grief in the face and eye to eye. Accept that you feel grief and name it such. Then you can start to share your feelings without feeling ashamed of these feelings. There is a saying that the revealing of feelings is the beginning of healing. Naming your feelings as grief is accepting that you can heal from it. You can overcome grief. As it is written, “You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy.” (John 16:20)

By acknowledging what we go through, we see that our emotions have the power to make us move on. Set emotions in motion. Feel through your feelings of grief. Feel the grief and get going. There are no shortcuts. Grief has to be processed. So we can tell ourselves, “It is alright not to be okay.”

Above all, TRUST THAT GOD IS IN CONTROL and He knows your pain. As it is written in Isaiah 35:10, “... gladness and joy will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee away.”

Martin Nievera: With all that’s happening today when every day seems worse than the next, when does worrying about the future become a problem? When do you know for sure that your worrying has now become more than just that?

Dr. Vista: Addressing the second question: after trying hard enough, and you still feel bad or worse than before, or if what you are feeling paralyzes you so you cannot do the things you need to do in the everyday, do seek help. This is part of acceptance.

Your first question is reflective of the mind of many who are seeking help. Two months or more after Covid became apparent to us, the initial “dust of the blast” is settling. As the days pass, we see a bit of how this virus behaves. We have observed how our communities and institutions have reacted. Understandably, we have seen how some reactions seem to be rational and effective, and although some are seemingly not rational and ineffective, these generally help to lessen the original fear of the present by giving us some sense of control over the situation. As this unfolds, our minds inevitably shift to the future. That’s why your question acknowledges the shifts in focus from the grief of loss, to now focusing on the uncertainty about the future. This, as you properly call it, is WORRY, a major part of anticipatory grief.

How to deal with this? Some suggestions:

Make sure you are no longer in grief over the loss of our former life. Achieve true emotional acceptance of what is gone. Values of gratitude, humility, patience and sacrifice are good tools. Meditate on these personally and collectively.

Do not allow anger, blame, resentment, bitterness, hostility and harmfulness to win.

Be firm about the new meaning in your life that this crisis has brought about.

Do a resource analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) towards the new meaning you have set for yourself (and your family). Now and as the future unfolds.

Make a map of tasks.

When the map becomes unclear with uncertainty, prayer and faith can ease the burden and perhaps give a clearer view.

If still overwhelmed, seek professional help.

Each interaction we have, whether with ourselves or others should be characterized by GRATEFUL LOVE AND COMPASSION.

