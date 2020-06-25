Bea Alonzo hints at 'unique' project with 'curious' collaborator

MANILA, Philippines — A week after testing negative for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Kapamilya star Bea Alonzo wasted no time in getting back to work where she feels most at peace.

She teased an upcoming “project” but did not specify if it was a shoot for the big or small screens or another platform.

“Today is a good day!! It was my first time to go back to work after the lockdown, and I feel most alive when I'm in front of the camera. I missed working with my glam team, whom I consider as my extended family. (nonstop chikahan!)” the 32-year-old actress posted yesterday.

Bea also hinted collaborating for the first time ever with someone she’s been anticipating a project with.

“Also, this project is unique because it’s my first time working with someone I have been so curious about working with! And I had a blast! I feel grateful for being a part of this new family. My heart is full!”

Online fans expressed support for Bea, noticing her glowing demeanor and speculating if the post itself is another meta-surprise akin to her experimental-film-slash-Instagram-chat with co-tandem John Lloyd Cruz and director Antoinette Jadaone.

