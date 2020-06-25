COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kris Aquino explains why she’s not wearing face mask at contract signing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino recently signed a contract with talent management firm Cornerstone.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a video of her signing with the talent agency.

 

 

“I was reminded by attorney @gideon.pena that the contract i signed had 3 paragraphs regarding CONFIDENTIALITY. So for now it’s just this video,” Kris wrote.

She thanked Cornerstone for their patience and perseverance.

“I am allowed to thank my @cornerstone family for their patience & perseverance; thank you to NEW partners for their vote of confidence; thank you @jonathanvelasco__ ; thank you @rbchanco for the pics & video; thank you to me for the editing & choice of background music (Love Me Anyway by PINK),” she wrote.

She also thanked her family and fans for always supporting her.  

“THANK YOU to my FAMILY & all of you, my loyal FOLLOWERS for helping me pray for this moment to finally arrive,” Kris wrote.

In the comments section of her post, however, an Internet user called out the multimedia star for not wearing a facemask during the signing.

“Uhum walang mask,” the Internet user said.

“Nag a-allergy ako sa N95, and I am having trouble breathing with it… We already asked our pediatrician & dermatologist for recommendations BUT in my defense, we all recently, some this morning, had rapid testing. And we have all been good about taking vitamin C with zinc,” Kris replied.

It can be seen in the video that she uploaded that Cornerstone executives wore face masks at the signing.

Last week, she teased her fans that a new chapter in her life is coming soon.

"To all of you who have been patiently waiting, and also praying with and for me, malapit na. Thank you for also not giving up.”

RELATED: 'Malapit na': Kris Aquino teases possible new love life or TV comeback

