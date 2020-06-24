Philippines' freediving sport featured in new Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming app Netflix's new docuseries, "Home Game," features freediving in the Philippines as one of the eight sports from across the globe.

Premiering on June 26, the docuseries profiles unique and dangerous traditional sports from around the world, as well as the communities and cultures where they thrive.

The Philippines' freediving sport can be seen on episode 3. For many in the Philippines, freediving without oxygen is a way of life. It’s also a demanding sport that pushes the limits of the human body.

Here are the rest of the episodes:

Episode 1 — Calcio Storico

Rugby meets mixed martial arts in the brutally violent calcio storico, a traditional sport of Florence, Italy, that dates back nearly 500 years.

Episode 2 — Highland Games

Scotland’s Highland games combine a cultural celebration with challenging athletic tests of strength — including the unique caber toss.

Episode 4 — Roller Derby

In Austin, Texas, strong women find an inclusive and supportive community in roller derby, a competition that blends high speed and physical combat.

Episode 5 — Kok Boru

In Kyrgyzstan, players throw themselves into the national sport of kok boru, a rough polo-like game played on horses — with a dead goat as the ball.

Episode 6 — Catch Fétiche

Professional wrestling in the Congo mixes athleticism and showmanship, but adds a layer of voodoo mysticism that makes it unlike anything else.

Episode 7 — Makepung Lampit

Unique to Bali’s Jembrana region, Makepung Lampit puts its own spin on drag racing. The vehicle is a water buffalo, the track a flooded rice field.

Episode 8 — Pehlwani

Athletes have grappled in Pehlwani wrestling contests for centuries in India. Now women are competing in an arena once reserved for men.

